Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 18, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are in person.

Monday, Oct. 18

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is due to file an answer to "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant's claims that he misused Grant's hit song in an animated anti-Biden video posted to his Twitter account in 2020. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said last month that Trump and his campaign hadn't proven at an early stage of the case that the 55-second video, of a high-speed red Trump train contrasted with a slow-moving Biden handcar, made fair use of the song.

The case is Grant v. Trump, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-07103. For Grant: Brian Caplan and Robert Clarida of Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt. For Trump: Darren Saunders of Peroff Saunders; Kenneth Caruso of Mukasey Frenchman.

9:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware will hear oral arguments in a trademark dispute between Emerson Electric and Emerson Quiet Kool, which makes air conditioners and dehumidifiers. Emerson Electric, which said it also makes "products that play a significant role in the temperature, humidity level and overall comfort of the home," alleged that EQK's name is likely to cause confusion, and that its trademark had been abandoned. EQK said in a motion for summary judgment that, among other things, Emerson Electric previously admitted EQK's marks won't cause confusion and consented to its trademark registration.

The case is Emerson Electric Co v. Emerson Quiet Kool Co, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:17-cv-01846. For Emerson Electric: Adam Poff of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, Michael Brennan and George Moustakas of Harness Dickey & Pierce. For EQK: John Simmons and Keith Jones of Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

2:30 p.m. - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Intellectual Property will hold a hearing by video entitled "Pride in Patent Ownership: The Value of Knowing Who Owns a Patent." U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, the head of the subcommittee and a Democrat from Vermont, recently introduced the Pride in Patent Ownership Act with the subcommittee's ranking member, Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, which would require patent owners to disclose their identity to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office when a patent issues and whenever it changes hands. The witnesses appearing at the hearing are Intel senior vice president and deputy general counsel Allon Stabinsky, Engine's IP counsel Abigail Rives, University of California, Hastings law professor Robin Feldman, and Cravath Swaine & Moore partner and former PTO director David Kappos.

Friday, Oct. 22

9:30 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on Eat Just Inc's appeal of an order to comply with the terms of its settlement with Just Goods Inc. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled last year that "Just Mayo" maker Eat Just had failed to comply with the settlement of a trademark dispute with Just Goods, whose flagship product is "Just Water," because Eat Just referred to itself as "Just" on social media and stylized its corporate name as "Eat JUST." Eat Just argues on appeal that the district court "re-wrote the Parties' binding term sheet by gutting a key provision and inserting new restrictions."

The case is Just Goods Inc v. Eat Just Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15809. For Eat Just: Charles Hooker and Dennis Wilson of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, Philip Wang and Constance Yu of Putterman Yu. For Just Goods: Jill Pietrini, Matthew Halgren, and Paul Bost of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.

