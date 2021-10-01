Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 4, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms STUBHUB INC See all

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP INC See all

OCKHAM RESEARCH, LLC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are in person.

Tuesday, October 5

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Calendar Research LLC's argument that a Los Angeles federal court improperly ruled for eBay-owned ticket-reseller StubHub on claims that StubHub stole trade secrets related to Calendar's "Klutch" scheduling application. U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled for StubHub last year because it didn't use any of Calendar's source code and Calendar didn't sufficiently identify any other protectable trade secrets. Calendar argued on appeal that the case should continue to trial based on fact issues about the alleged trade secrets.

The case is Calendar Research LLC v. StubHub Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55876. For Calendar: Hilary Potashner of Larson LLP. For StubHub: Ellyde Thompson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

10 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn will hold a settlement conference in Manhattan federal court in the dispute over the rights to the Phillie Phanatic mascot between the MLB's Philadelphia Phillies and the mascot's original creators. Former Muppet designer Bonnie Erickson and her husband Wayde Harrison created the mascot in 1978 and assigned their copyright in the furry green monster to the team in 1984. In 2018, they notified the Phillies that they were terminating the grant, and the Phillies sued to keep their rights. The conference follows Netburn's recommendation in August that the Phillies should be allowed to keep using their modified version of the mascot, even though Erickson and Harrison's termination was effective as to the original.

The case is The Phillies v. Harrison/Erickson, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-07239. For the Phillies: David Wolfsohn of Duane Morris. For H/E: Paul Montclare of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp.

Wednesday, October 6

9 a.m. - The 9th Circuit will hear an appeal by British songwriters who unsuccessfully sued R&B megastar The Weeknd and his label Universal Music for allegedly ripping off their song “I Need to Love” with his song "A Lonely Night." Billy Smith, Brian Clover, and Scott McCulloch accused The Weeknd of copying the song, but U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson in Los Angeles ruled that they didn't show he had access to it or that the songs were similar enough to support their claims. Clover and McCulloch appealed, arguing that the songs had "striking similarity," and that a branch of Universal Music previously owned rights in their song, indicating the defendants had access to it.

The case is Clover v. Tesfaye, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55861. For the songwriters: Thomas Orlando of Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff. For The Weeknd: Peter Anderson of Davis Wright Tremaine.

Thursday, October 7

9 a.m. - The 9th Circuit will hear cloud-communications company RingCentral's appeal of a San Jose federal court's ruling denying its request for a preliminary injunction against videoconferencing giant Zoom based on allegations stemming from the end of an agreement between them. Zoom sued to block RingCentral from continuing to market Zoom's products to new customers, and U.S. District Judge Edward Davila rejected RingCentral's request to enjoin Zoom from "taking technological steps to affect RingCentral's ability to sell Zoom's products to new customers." On appeal, RingCentral argued it would suffer "substantial reputational harm and the lost trust of customers and partners" without the injunction.

The case is Zoom Video Communications Inc v. RingCentral Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-15792. For RingCentral: Andrew Silverman of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Walter Brown of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison. For Zoom: Douglas Lumish of Latham & Watkins.

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear oral arguments from Intel and Qualcomm on mixed decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in their patent dispute. Qualcomm appealed a PTAB ruling that parts of one of its mobile transmitter patents were obvious, while Intel has appealed PTAB decisions that parts of other Qualcomm patents are valid. Though the parties aren't currently involved in related district court litigation, Qualcomm previously sued Apple for patent infringement based on Intel products incorporated into its iPhones and iPads, in a case that was settled in 2019.

The cases are Qualcomm Inc v. Intel Corp, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1587, and Intel Corp v. Qualcomm Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Nos. 20-1664 and 20-1828. For Qualcomm: Sasha Mayergoyz of Jones Day. For Intel: Gregory Lantier and Thomas Saunders of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com