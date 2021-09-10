Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 13, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are in person.

Monday, Sept. 13

2 p.m. - A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear performance rights organization Latin American Music Co's argument that it shouldn't have been assessed over $800,000 in attorneys' fees for its copyright case against Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. LAMCO sued SBS, which operates radio stations in several major cities, for supposedly playing 13 songs without a license. A Manhattan court ruled for SBS, and awarded attorneys' fees after finding LAMCO didn't own the copyrights at issue and its only evidence of infringement was its president's "incredible, self-contradictory, implausible, and evasive" testimony. LAMCO argues on appeal that, among other things, it reasonably believed it had standing because it licensed the public performance rights to the songs.

The case is Latin American Music Company, Inc v. Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2332. For LAMCO: Steven Storch of Storch Byrne. For SBS: James Sammataro of Pryor Cashman, James Fitzpatrick of Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

10:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein will hold a telephonic oral argument on the Boy Scouts of America's attempt to end a trademark case brought by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Girl Scouts alleged in Manhattan federal court that the Boy Scouts' rebranding as "Scouts BSA" following its decision to allow girls infringes its trademarks. The Boy Scouts moved for summary judgment last year, arguing among other things that it hasn't caused and won't cause consumer confusion, and accusing the Girl Scouts of bringing the lawsuit as part of a "ground war" over its decision to include girls.

The case is Girl Scouts of the United States of America v. Boy Scouts of America, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:18-cv-10287. For the Girl Scouts: Bruce Ewing of Dorsey & Whitney. For the Boy Scouts: Rachel Kassabian of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Thursday, Sept. 16

9:30 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco will hear arguments by video on stock-trading app Robinhood's motion to dismiss rapper Ice Cube's claims, for a second time, that it misused his image in advertising by including a photo of him and paraphrasing his lyrics in a newsletter. Beeler first dismissed Ice Cube's claims in June, finding the newsletter wasn't an ad and didn't suggest he endorsed the company. Ice Cube argued in an amended complaint from July that the newsletter is funded from Robinhood's marketing budget, is meant to "lure in" customers, and "constitutes a financial product and service in and of itself."

The case is Jackson v. Robinhood Markets Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-02304. For Ice Cube: Michael Taitelman and Sean Hardy of Freedman & Taitelman. For Robinhood: Mitchell Langberg and Matthew McKissick of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Friday, Sept. 17

12 p.m. - In a free webinar, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will host a mock trial before a panel of three Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges, with oral arguments presented by patent practitioners Erick Palmer of Mayer Brown, Roger Lee of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, Tim Fink of O'Melveny & Myers, and Kristina Caggiano Kelly of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox. The attorneys and panel will discuss the arguments' effectiveness after the hearing.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com