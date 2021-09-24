Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 27, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms Google LLC See all

ARENT FOX KINTNER PLOTKIN AND See all

MARYLAND BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are in person.

Monday, September 27

2:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan will hear oral arguments in a copyright dispute between former President Donald Trump and "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant, who alleged last September that a 55-second anti-Biden video Trump shared to his personal Twitter account during the run-up to the 2020 election used his song without permission. Trump and his campaign moved to dismiss the complaint soon after the election, arguing they made fair use of a short part of the song.

The case is Grant v. Trump, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-07103. For Grant: Brian Caplan, Robert Clarida, and Julie Wlodinguer of Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt. For Trump: Darren Saunders of Peroff Saunders, Ken Caruso of Mukasey Frenchman.

Thursday, September 30

1 p.m. - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will hold its second quarterly webinar on new developments in Chinese IP law. The one-hour program will include sections on patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and IP enforcement, and will be led by senior USPTO attorneys. Registration for the free webinar is open here.

1:30 p.m. - A four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's Waco, Texas court on Profectus Technology's claims that Google's Nest Hubs infringe its patent covering a digital picture frame. Google has argued among other things that the patent is invalid because it "merely invokes well-known, generic, and conventional components" to replace a normal picture frame.

The case is Profectus Technology LLC v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:20-cv-00101. For Profectus: Casey Griffith, Michael Barbee, Maeghan Whitehead, and Kirk Voss of Griffith Barbee; Steven Ross of Ross IP Group. For Google: Darin Snyder, Marc Pensabene, and Stacy Yae of O'Melveny & Myers; Eugene Mar and Stephanie Skaff of Farella Braun & Martel; Stephen McConnico and Paige Amstutz of Scott Douglass & McConnico.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Intellectual Property? Contact Blake Brittain at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com