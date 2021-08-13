Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: Aug. 16, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

11 a.m. – Greensill Capital’s bankrupt U.S. arm will hold a hearing on the sale of its subsidiary, Finacity Corp., to White Oak Global for $7 million. If it receives objections to the proposed sale, the hearing will be held on Aug. 19 instead. The case is In re Greensill Capital Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-10531. For Greensill: Al Togut of Togut Segal & Segal.

Thursday, Aug. 19

1 p.m. - Bioness Inc director Avi Kerbs will ask Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III during an in-person hearing in Georgetown, Delaware to grant summary judgment on his suit accusing the hand rehabilitation device maker’s other board members and controller of attempting to sell the company through a self-dealing transaction. The company has denied the allegations.

The case is Avi Kerbs v. Bioness Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0128. For Kerbs: Todd Harrison and Ashley Altschuler of McDermott Will & Emery. For Bioness: Jon Talotta of Hogan Lovells and Tyler Leavengood of Potter Anderson & Corroon.

Friday, Aug. 20

11 a.m. - Attorneys for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II investor Lawrence Bass will ask Vice Chancellor Lori Will during an in-person hearing in Wilmington, Delaware to expedite and grant a preliminary injunction. Bass filed a suit challenging a vote that could change how shareholders approve a share issuance needed to close the blank check company’s merger with sports trading card seller The Topps Co Inc.

The case is Lawrence Bass v. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II et all, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0690. For Bass: Steven Purcell, Douglas Julie and Robert Lefkowitz of Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz; and David Jenkins, Neal Belgam and Kelly Green of Smith, Katzenstein & Jenkins. Counsel information for the SPAC and its board members was not immediately known.

12 p.m. - Craig Minerva, antitrust counsel in Washington at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, is set to speak on a panel about the use of consumer surveys in merger investigations and class actions. Emily Cotton, vice president of the Analysis Group, is appearing with Minerva. For more information, click here.

SPAC investor sues to block shareholder vote ahead of $1.3 bln Topps union