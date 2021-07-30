Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: August 2, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 2

9:15 a.m. - An AMC Entertainment Holdings investor will ask Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III in Wilmington, Delaware, to compel the CEO of Dalian Wanda Group, the movie theater operator's major shareholder, to respond to discovery questions as part of a derivative suit challenging the fairness of three linked transactions. The allegedly unfair deals include AMC's sale of $600 million worth of convertible notes to private equity firm Silver Lake, the proceeds of which AMC used to repurchase AMC shares from Wanda.

The case is Linda Lao v. Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2019-0303. For Lao: Jason Leviton and Joel Fleming of Block & Leviton. For Dalian Wanda Group: Brian Rostocki of Reed Smith

11 a.m. - U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan will preside over an initial pre-trial conference for a lawsuit over the ownership of a deceased family member’s 25% stake in deli meats maker Boar’s Head Provisions Co Inc. Frank Brunckhorst III, the grandson of the company’s founder, sued another Boar’s Head stakeholder who challenged his right to purchase the stake after his aunt Barbara Brunckhorst died in November. Brunckhorst says he and his aunt had agreed he would acquire her shares if she died.

The case is Brunckhorst III et al v. Bischoff et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-04362. For Brunckhorst: Stephen Neuwirth and Marlo Pecora of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. For defendants: Michael Swartz and Taleah Jennings of Schulte Roth & Zabel; and Richard Cullen and Philip Goldstein of McGuireWoods.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

11:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan will hear Sprint Corp's motion to dismiss a shareholder's proposed class action alleging the company overstated its growth prospects and financial results ahead of its merger with T-Mobile last year. The company has denied the allegations.

The case is Solomon v. Sprint Corporation et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cv-05272. For the company: Scott Musoff of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. For investors: Patrick Dahlstrom of Pomerantz.

Thursday, Aug. 5

1 p.m. CDT – The American Bar Association will host an event called “Class Action Practice in Federal Courts After Trans Union v. Ramirez,” to discuss the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 25 ruling in “Trans Union v. Ramirez” on litigating class actions in federal courts. Speakers include Jahmy Graham and Matthew Lindenbaum of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. For more information, click here.

