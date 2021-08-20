Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: August 23, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 23

1 p.m. - Board members of online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc will ask Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III to dismiss a suit brought by Wayfair investor Equity-League Pension Trust Fund during an in-person oral argument in Georgetown, Delaware. The suit accuses the board members of failing to protect shareholders' interests when they sold $535 million of convertible senior notes to investment firms they allegedly had connections to. The board members have denied the claims.

The case is Equity-League Pension Trust Fund v. Great Hill Partners LP et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0992. For Equity-League Pension Trust Fund: Eric Zagar of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check; Patrick Lynch of Lynch & Pine; Corinne Amato of Prickett, Jones & Elliott. For Wayfair: Paul Lockwood, Jenness Parker and Jacob Fedechko of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

2 p.m. - An administrative law judge at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is scheduled to preside at a pretrial conference in the agency's antitrust case against Illumina Inc. over its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer-test detection company Grail Inc. FTC regulators contend Grail technology relies on Illumina's DNA sequencing and a merger would impede others from entering the market. Lobbying teams at the firms Sidley Austin and DLA Piper have pressed U.S. officials to back the merger.

The case is In the Matter of Illumina Inc and Grail Inc, Federal Trade Commission Office of Administrative Law Judges, Docket No. 9401. For the government: Susan Musser and Wells Harrell of the FTC. For Illumina: Christine Varney and Richard Stark of Cravath, Swaine & Moore. For Grail: Michael Egge and Marguerite Sullivan of Latham & Watkins.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. - The Federal Trade Commission's Illumina-Grail trial is scheduled to start this morning.

The case is In the Matter of Illumina Inc and Grail Inc, Federal Trade Commission Office of Administrative Law Judges, Docket No. 9401. For the government: Susan Musser and Wells Harrell of the FTC. For Illumina: Christine Varney and Richard Stark of Cravath, Swaine & Moore. For Grail: Michael Egge and Marguerite Sullivan of Latham & Watkins.

1:30 p.m. - The sellers of manufacturing software maker Corrugated Technologies Inc will ask Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn during an in-person hearing to partially rule on their suit accusing Electronics for Imaging Inc of withholding $2.5 million of earn-out payments that were part of the printing company’s acquisition of Corrugated Technologies. Electronics for Imaging has denied wrongdoing.

The case is Gordon C Hay et al v. Electronics for Imaging Inc et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0247. For plaintiffs: Thad Bracegirdle of Bayard. For Electronics for Imaging: Abby Rudzin of O'Melveny & Myers

Thursday, Aug. 26

10 a.m. - Electrical equipment manufacturer Thomas & Betts Corp will ask a panel of 2nd Circuit judges to revive its suit alleging that Trinity Meyer Utility Structures violated an acquisition agreement after purchasing Thomas & Betts' steel structuring business for roughly $600 million in 2014. Thomas & Betts' claims that Trinity Meyer had failed to honor an indemnification clause were dismissed by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer last July.

The case is Thomas & Betts Corporation v. Trinity Meyer Utility Structures, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2904. For Thomas & Betts: James Figliulo and Peter Silverman of Figliulo & Silverman. For Trinity Meyer: Mike Raiff and Reed Brodsky of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

1:30 p.m. - Finjan Holdings Inc will ask Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III to dismiss a former shareholder’s suit requesting access to books and records to investigate whether affiliates of investment group Fortress acquired the cybersecurity technology company at a discount. Finjan has denied any wrongdoing.

The case is Goebert v. Finjan Holdings Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0610. For Goebert: Richard Acocelli of WeissLaw. For Finjan: Philip Rovner of Potter, Anderson & Corroon.

