Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: August 30, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

10 a.m. - During an in-person hearing in Dover, Delaware, Palantir Technologies Inc investor KT4 Partners LLC will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to grant its motion seeking to compel Palantir to produce certain books and records over changes to its investors’ rights agreements. KT4 has alleged that data analysis software company made the changes to interfere in its investor’s plans to sell its shares to a Chinese investment firm. Palantir has denied the allegations.

The case is KT4 Partners LLC v. Palantir Technologies Inc, Delaware Supreme Court, No. 42-2021. For KT4: Barry Simon and Jonathan Pitt of Williams & Connolly. For Palantir: Kevin Orsini and Rory Leraris of Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Thursday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. - TD Bank and Charles Schwab Corp will ask Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti in Wilmington, Delaware, to dismiss a TD Ameritrade Holding Corp shareholder's proposed class action alleging that Charles Schwab's $26 billion acquisition of TD Ameritrade was conflicted and unfair to shareholders. TD Bank owned 43.3% of TD Ameritrade’s stock prior to the merger. TD Bank and Charles Schwab have denied wrongdoing.

The case is Brett Hawkes v. Larry Bettino et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0360. For Hawkes: Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann. For TD Bank: Peter Kazanoff of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. For Charles Schwab Corp: Andrew Ditchfield - Davis Polk & Wardwell.

1 p.m. - Pattern Energy board members will ask Magistrate Judge Jennifer Hall in Wilmington, Delaware, to dismiss a shareholder proposed class action accusing them of selling the company to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $6.1 billion through a “corrupt” process in 2020. The defendants have denied wrongdoing and are seeking to have the suit dismissed for failure to state a claim.

The case is In re Pattern Energy Group Inc. Securities Class Action, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:20-cv-00275. For the investment funds: Andrew Entwistle and Vincent Cappucci of Entwistle & Cappucci. For Pattern Energy: Alan Goudiss and K. Mallory Brennan of Shearman & Sterling.

Friday, Sept. 3

2 p.m. - InfoArmor Inc, which now does business as Allstate Identity Protection, will urge Magistrate Judge Jennifer Hall in Wilmington to dismiss former CEO John Schreiber’s suit alleging that the identity protection company failed to make certain payments after firing him. The payments were promised through Allstate Corp’s $525 million acquisition of InfoArmor in 2018. The company has denied wrongdoing.

The case is Schreiber v. InfoArmor Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:20-cv-01780. For Schreiber: Craig Bonnist and Michael Kelly of McCarter & English. For InfoArmor: Leah Bruno and Natalie Spears of Dentons.

