Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: August 9, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 9

12 p.m. - The New York State Bar Association will host a webinar for New York Civil Practice attorneys to update them on new legislative changes and court decisions in the practice area. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

12:45 p.m. - U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan will preside over an initial conference for a shareholder suit accusing Claudio Del Vecchio, the former chairman and CEO of Brooks Brothers Group Inc, and his son of abusing their positions by refusing to pursue the clothing retailer’s sale in 2019. The defendants’ attorney, Christopher Malloy of Skadden, has asked the judge for permission to file a motion to dismiss the complaint for failure to state a claim.

The case is Castle Apparel Limited et al v. Del Vecchio et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:21-cv-04406. For plaintiffs: A. Katrine Jakola and James Hileman of Kirkland & Ellis. For Del Vecchio: Christopher Malloy of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Thursday, Aug. 12

1 p.m. - The NYSBA will host its “Trial Lawyers Section Virtual Summer 2021 Meeting,” which will include presentations on how courts have managed their dockets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining confidentiality post-COVID-19 and the implications of the new Commercial Court rules. For more information, click here.

