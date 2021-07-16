Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: July 19, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, July 20

9:45 a.m. - A status conference is set in front of District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan over mergers and acquisitions adviser Symphony Investment Partners Inc’s suit to reclaim broker fees related to home textile supplier Keeco LLC’s acquisition of home décor company Ellery Homestyles. Symphony has accused Keeco of intentionally excluding it from the deal in violation of their non-disclosure agreement. Keeco has denied the allegations.

The case is Symphony Investment Partners Inc. v. Keeco LLC et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-09892. For Symphony: Jamie Brickell of Pryor Cashman. For defendants: Stephen Brunner of Stephen P. Brunner, Attorney at Law; and Michael Satti of Michael E. Satti, Attorney at Law.

Wednesday, July 21

12 p.m. - The Federal Trade Commission will have its second open meeting under new Chair Lina Khan. The commission will vote on whether to rescind its 1995 policy to drop requirements for "prior approval" or "prior notice" of certain future mergers. Rescinding the statement could result in new requirements for companies to inform the agency about certain future acquisitions. For more information, click here.

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff will hear oral arguments in Nine West Holdings Inc creditors’ suit accusing the leaders and shareholders of the company’s predecessor, The Jones Group, of completing a leveraged buyout that pushed Nine West into bankruptcy. The creditors agreed to dismiss claims against certain Jones Group directors, executives and shareholders as part of a May settlement agreement, court filings show. Rakoff previously tossed the majority of the suits’ claims last year.

The case is In Re Nine West LBO Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-md-02941. For plaintiffs: Edward Friedman of Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman. For defendants: Andrew Gordon of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Scott Musoff of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com