Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: July 26, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 26

12:45 p.m. - Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick in Wilmington, Delaware will hear arguments on whether to fast track a proposed shareholder class action accusing clothing brand owner Iconix Brand Group Inc and investment firm Lancer Capital of violating Delaware law by presenting a tender offer without a supermajority vote of all shareholders not affiliated with Lancer. The offer is set to expire after July 30. Neither Lancer nor Iconix, which owns brands like Bongo, Ed Hardy and Rocawear, have yet responded to the allegations.

The case is Apostle Mamakas v. Iconix Brand Group Inc et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0632. For Apostle Mamakas: Michael Palestina of Kahn Swick & Foti; Juan Monteverde of Monteverde & Associates; and Blake Bennett of Cooch and Taylor. Counsel information for the defendants was not immediately known.

Tuesday, July 27

12 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan will preside over a final pre-trial conference in litigation accusing Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc of failing to make milestone payments to the sellers of Pharmalucence Inc as outlined in the companies’ purchase agreement. Sun Inc has denied any wrongdoing.

The case is Alto et al v. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-09758. For plaintiffs: Michael Gass of Choate Hall & Stewart LLP. For Sun Inc: Jay Lefkowitz and Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis.

Wednesday, July 28

10 a.m. - Seth Rigrodsky and Gina Serra of Rigrodsky Law will ask Delaware Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III to certify a proposed class of Connecture Inc shareholders who were allegedly harmed when the health care-focused software company was taken private by its majority shareholders, investment firms Francisco Partners and Chrysalis Ventures. Two shareholders who sued the companies in June claimed the acquisition was conflicted and completed at an unfair price. The investment firms have denied the allegations.

The case is Jim Gilbert et al v. Ezra Perlman et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2018-0453. For plaintiffs: Seth Rigrodsky and Gina Serra of Rigrodsky Law. For defendants: Joshua Rabinovitz of Kirkland & Ellis, and William Lafferty of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell.

11 a.m. - Board members, executives and a former majority shareholder of COVID-19 vaccine maker Vaxart Inc will ask Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti to dismiss a derivative suit over hedge fund Armistice Capital's sale of certain shares in the company. Shareholders accuse them of completing the transaction at an "inflated" price and based on non-public information at the company's expense. The defendants have denied the allegations.

The case is In re Vaxart Inc Shareholder Litigation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0767. For the shareholders: Jeroen van Kwawegen of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; Gustavo Bruckner of Pomerantz; Sascha Rand of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Stanley Bernstein of Bernstein Liebhard; and William Fields of Fields Kupka & Shukurov. For the defendants: Riccardo DeBari of Thompson Hine and Douglas Rappaport of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

Thursday, July 29

1:30 p.m. - Chinese beauty supply retailer Jumei will ask U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco to dismiss a proposed class action brought by former stockholders over alleged misrepresentations ahead of the company's founder buying them out last year. The company has denied the allegations.

The case is Altimeo Asset Management et al. v. Jumei International Holding Limited et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-cv-02751. For the investor: Jennifer Pafiti of Pomerantz. For the company: Peter Morrison of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Friday, July 30

10 a.m. – Skincare products maker Avadim Health will seek approval of its proposed sale. The deadline for interested buyers to submit their bids is July 26. If multiple bids are made, an auction will be held on July 29.

The case is In re Avadim Health Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10883. For Avadim: Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com