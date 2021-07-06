Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: July 6, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms SPARTAN SECURITIES GROUP, LTD. See all

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, July 7

11 a.m. - The Securities and Exchange Commission Asset Management Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting to discuss potential recommendations from the Environmental, Social and Governance; Diversity and Inclusion; and Private Investments Subcommittees, as well as other matters affecting the asset management industry. For more information click here.

1:30 p.m. - Marriott International Inc board directors and executives will urge Vice Chancellor Lori Will to dismiss a shareholder derivative suit that accuses them of failing to do a thorough due diligence review for the $13 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. They deny the allegations.

The case is Firemen's Retirement System Of St Louis v. Sorenson (Marriott), Chancery Court of Delaware, No. 2019-0965. For the Firemen's Retirement System of St. Louis: Brian Robbins of Robbins and Samuel Closic of Prickett, Jones & Elliott. For the defendants: Jason Mendro and Adam Offenhartz of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; and Raymond DiCamillo of Richards, Layton & Finger.

Friday, July 9

3 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington in Tampa will hold a final pretrial conference ahead of a jury trial in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against broker-dealer Spartan Securities Group Ltd and others. The SEC alleges that Spartan was part of a scheme to create and sell "blank check" microcap companies that appeared to be actual businesses. The defendants have denied the allegations.

The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Spartan Securities Group LTD et al., U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, No. 19-cv-00448. For the SEC: Christine Nestor. For Spartan: Caleb Kruckenberg of the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com