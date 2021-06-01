Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: June 1, 2021

Law firms Kaplan Fox Kilsheimer See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 1

10:00 a.m. - A Textron Inc shareholder will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive its proposed class action over the vehicle manufacturer's acquisition of Arctic Cat Inc. The plaintiffs allege the company misled investors about the status of its plan to clear out a $185 million inventory backlog after the acquisition.

The case is IWA Forest Industry Pension Plan v. Textron Inc et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2746. For the investor: Frederic Fox of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer. For Textron: Sandra Goldstein of Kirkland & Ellis.

Wednesday, June 2

1:30 p.m. - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc will urge Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn to dismiss breach of contract claims brought by a group of shareholders who accused the company of failing to make milestone-related payments as part of its acquisition of rare disease-focused drug maker Syntimmune Inc.

The case is Shareholder Representative Services LLC v. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, in the Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-1069. For the shareholders: Michael Barlow of Abrams & Bayliss. For Alexion: David Wilks and Adam Waskie of Wilks Law.

Thursday, June 3

10:00 a.m. - Former shareholders of Qihoo 360 will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive their lawsuit alleging top executives at the Chinese internet security company undervalued the company in a going-private transaction and then relisted the company in the Chinese public market for over $60 billion.

The case is Altimeo Asset Management et al. v. Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd et al., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, No. 20-3074. For the investors: Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz. For the company: David Kistenbroker of Dechert.

10:50 a.m. - Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan will hold a hearing on bids by four investors seeking to lead a proposed class action against XL Fleet Corp alleging the electric vehicle company misled investors about its financial prospects before it went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in December 2020. Levi & Korsinsky, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Scott+Scott and Wolf Popper represent separate investors vying for the lead role.

The case is Suh v. XL Fleet Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-cv-02002.

1:30 p.m. - Transportation technology and solutions company Ford Smart Mobility LLC will ask Vice Chancellor Lori Will to narrow a suit alleging that the Ford Motor Co unit failed to make promised payments to the founders of Journey Holding Corp as part of Ford's 2019 acquisition of the automatic vehicle location company.

The case is Peter SerVaas et al v. Ford Smart Mobility LLC et al, in the Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0909. For the founders: Michael Barlow of Abrams & Bayliss. For Ford Smart Mobility: Raymond DiCamillo and John O'Toole of Richards Layton & Finger.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com