Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: June 14, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 15

1:30 p.m. - Board members and private equity backers of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will urge Vice Chancellor Lori Will to dismiss a derivative suit. The medical device maker's minority shareholders accuse them of allegedly misusing the company's non-public information to sell $3.3 billion of stock.

They deny the claims.

The case is In re Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Derivative Litigation, Chancery Court of the State of Delaware, No. 2019-045. For plaintiffs: Robert Schubert and Willem Jonckheer of Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe; and Richard Speirs and Christopher Lometti of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll. For defendants: Troy Brown of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; Peter Kazanoff of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett; Daniel McCaughey of Ropes & Gray; and Andrew Ehrlich of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Wednesday, June 16

9:30 a.m. - The New York State Bar Association will host a webinar called “Achmea – Three Years On And Around The World” to discuss developments in investor-state arbitration. The panel will focus on the impact of the Court of Justice of the European Union’s Achmea decision, which held that the arbitration agreement in the bilateral investment treaty between the Netherlands and Slovakia was not compatible with EU law. Panelists include Bouke Boersma of Netherlands-based law firm Houthoff; Veronika Korom of international arbitration firm Queritius; Carlos Ramos-Mrosovsky of Alston & Bird; Christopher Vajda QC, former Judge of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland at the Court of Justice of the European Union; and Saadia Bhatty of Gide Loyrette Nouel. For more information, click here.

Thursday, June 17

9:30 a.m. - Board members of online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc will ask Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III to dismiss a suit brought by Wayfair investor Equity-League Pension Trust Fund. The suit accuses the board members of failing to protect shareholders' interests when they sold $535 million of convertible senior notes to investment firms they allegedly had connections to. The board members deny the claims.

The case is Equity-League Pension Trust Fund v. Great Hill Partners LP et al, Chancery Court of the State of Delaware, No. 2020-0992. For Equity-League Pension Trust Fund: Eric Zagar of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check; Patrick Lynch of Lynch & Pine; Corinne Amato of Prickett, Jones & Elliott. For Wayfair: Paul Lockwood, Jenness Parker and Jacob Fedechko of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

12 p.m. - The American Bar Association will hold its monthly update for corporate counsel. The event will be moderated by federal attorney Seth Wiener. Speakers include Tom Blackman, Sean Howell, Anita Stork and Katharine Mitchell-Tombras of Covington & Burling. For more information, click here.

