Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: May 10

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher Flom

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, May 11

1 p.m. - The American Bar Association will host a virtual event, “Political Perspectives on Antitrust Reforms,” focusing on antitrust reforms that have sparked disagreements, including those related to the intersection of antitrust law and intellectual property. The event will be moderated by Anora Wang of Davis Wright Tremaine. Speakers include Michael Kades of research and grant-making organization the Washington Center for Equitable Growth; Suzanne Munck of Davis Polk & Wardwell; former Federal Trade Commission Acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen of Baker Botts, and Joshua Wright of George Mason University’s Scalia Law School. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, May 12

10 a.m. - The Delaware Supreme Court will hear an appeal by a group of former investors in Authentix Inc, led by venture capital firm Manti Holdings LLC, to reverse an August 2020 chancery court decision signing off on the authentication technology company's right to include a provision requiring the losers of any post-merger litigation to compensate the other party for legal fees in its shareholder agreement. The case is Manti Holdings v. Authentix Acquisition Co. Inc., Supreme Court of the State of Delaware, No. 354, 2020. For the former shareholders: John L. Reed, Peter H. Kyle and Kelly L. Freund of DLA Piper. For Authentix: Samuel A. Nolen of Richards, Layton & Finger.

11:10 a.m. - The Delaware Supreme Court will hear Argentine attorney Carlos Eduardo Lorefice Lynch's appeal of the Chancery Court’s October 2020 decision that he owned no stake in a holding company created as part of the acquisition of a telecommunications asset after the business's owner, Remigio Angel Gonzalez Gonzalez, claimed Lynch fraudulently acquired his majority interest. The case is Carlos Eduardo Lorefice Lynch v. R. Angel Gonzalez Gonzalez, et al, Supreme Court of the State of Delaware, No. 356, 2020. For Lynch: Theodore A. Kittila and James G. McMillan III of Halloran Farkas + Kittila. For Gonzalez: William E. Gamgort of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor.

12:45 p.m. - The Delaware Supreme Court will hear Sixth Street Partners' appeal of the chancery court’s April decision to dismiss the firm's lawsuit against the Neuberger Berman-backed Dyal funds because of a failure to prove breach of contract and damage claims related to the fund's $12.5 billion merger with an alternative asset manager and a blank check company. The case is Sixth Street Partners Management Co. L.P., et al. v. Dyal Capital Partners III (A)LP, et al., Supreme Court of the State of Delaware, No. 133, 2021. For Sixth Street: Michael A. Barlow, J. Peter Shindel Jr. and Eliezer Y. Feinstein of Abrams & Bayliss. For Dyal: Kevin R. Shannon, Christopher N. Kelly and Daniel M. Rusk IV of Potter Anderson & Corroon; and Robert S. Saunders, Sarah Runnells Martin and Jacob J. Fedechko of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Thursday, May 13

1 p.m. - An ABA event, “The Illumina-Grail Transaction: An In-depth Discussion,” will take a close look at life science company Illumina Inc’s planned $7.1 billion buy of cancer test maker Grail Inc, which is facing heavy scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators. The event will be moderated by Microsoft corporate counsel Trisha Grant; Cisco Systems Senior Director of Antitrust and Competition Gil Ohana; Stephen Weissman of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher who is also the former deputy director of the FTC’s competition bureau; and Paola Valenti, the chief economist of the New York State Attorney General Office. For more information, click here.

