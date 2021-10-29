Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Nov. 1, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

11:10 a.m - Shire Pharmaceuticals LLC will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s finding that the company violated its agreement to purchase an experiment drug by failing to make a milestone payment. Shire claims that it doesn’t owe the drug’s seller, FerroKin BioSciences Inc., a $45 million payment because the drug’s potential to cause cancer prevented the completion of human trials.

The case is Shire US Holdings v. Shareholder Representative Services LLC, Delaware Supreme Court, No. 170-2021. For Shire: Donald Verrilli Jr. and Ginger Anders of Munger, Tolles & Olson; and Timothy Mungovan and Colin Cabral of Proskauer Rose. For SRS: Stuart Gasner of Keker, Van Nest & Peters and David Frederick of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick.

Thursday, Nov. 4

1 p.m. - The American Bar Association will host a webinar titled “New Agency Leadership: Antitrust Enforcement Outlook,” to discuss how the new U.S. antitrust leadership will influence enforcement. The event will be moderated by Erica Weisgerber of Debevoise & Plimpton. Speakers include Gail Levine of Mayer Brown; Bernard Nigro Jr. of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson; and Daniel Sokol of the USC Gould School of Law. For more information, click here.

2 p.m. - CFI Software will ask Magistrate Judge Sherry Fallon in Wilmington, Delaware to dismiss a suit accusing the software company of breaching a 2013 agreement to sell its stake in customer experience technology company ForeSee Results Inc. to the Answers Corp, which operates Answers.com. Verint Americas Inc, which purchased ForeSee from Answers in 2019, says that CFI’s is violating the 2013 contract by filing federal lawsuits against Forsee over allegedly unfair competitive practices.

The case is Verint Americas Inc. v. Fornell et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-00674. For Verint: C. Lee Wilson of Jones Day. For Fornell: Margaret DiBianca of Clark Hill; and Justin Callaway and Sally Daugherty of Salmon, Ricchezza, Singer & Turchi.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com