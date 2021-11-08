Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Nov. 8, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. - The American Bar Association will kick off the 2021 Antitrust Fall Forum, which includes panels on topics including Federal Trade Commission rulemaking, litigation and legislation and new guidance on evaluating mergers. The conference is being co-chaired by Maureen Ohlhausen of Baker Botts and Henry Su of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. For more information, click here.

10 a.m. - Straight Path Communications Inc investors will ask Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III to certify the class in a suit challenging the fairness of the wireless company’s $3.1 billion sale to Verizon Communications Inc in 2018. The controlling stockholder, Howard Jonas, has denied wrongdoing.

The case is In re Straight Path Communications Inc Consolidated Shareholder Litigation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2017-0486. For the shareholders: Jeroen van Kwawegen and Edward Timlin of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; and Vincent Cappucci and Joshua Porter of Entwistle & Cappucci. For Jonas: Jason Cyrulnik and Paul Fattaruso of Cyrulnik Fattaruso.

11 a.m. - Matterport Inc and its directors will ask Vice Chancellor Lori Will to dismiss and rule on claims in a suit accusing them of imposing trading restrictions on former Matterport CEO William Brown’s shares in the 3D-camera maker after its $2.9 billion blank-check merger.

The case is Brown v. Matterport Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0595. For Brown: Edward Totino and Benjamin Turner of Baker McKenzie. For Matterport: Kristin Murphy and Colleen Smith of Latham & Watkins.

1:30 p.m. - Left Coast Ventures Inc directors will ask Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn to dismiss a suit accusing them of making a “self-interested cash-grab" ahead of the cannabis company’s blank check merger, which resulted in the creation of The Parent Company. The directors say shareholders have “trumped up” claims they pushed for changes to convertible note terms and diverted $40 million that shareholders were supposed to receive as merger consideration.

The case is Blue v. Fireman, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0268. For the shareholders: Marcus Montejo of Prickett, Jones & Elliott. For the directors: Audra Soloway and Jaren Janghorbani of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Thursday, Nov. 11

12 p.m. (ET) - The ABA will host a webinar to discuss rising litigation and regulatory risks facing special purpose acquisition companies and their targets. The event will be moderated by Robert Malionek of Latham & Watkins. Panelists include Lindi Jarvis, Alok Khare and Todd Rahn of FTI Consulting; and Ryan Maierson and Colleen Smith of Latham & Watkins. For more information, click here.

