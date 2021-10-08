Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Oct. 11, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community.

Monday, Oct. 11

Many courts are closed in observance of Columbus Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

10 a.m. - Representatives for former shareholders of cancer treatment maker Amplimmune Inc will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to revive a suit seeking at least $200 million from AstraZeneca unit MedImmune LLC for allegedly failing to make certain milestone payments as part of the companies' 2013 merger. The lower court had ruled that the former shareholders hadn’t proved that one of the milestones was met or that another payment should have been made earlier.

The case is Kabakoff v. Zeneca, Delaware Supreme Court, No. 430-2020. For Kabakoff: Alexia Korberg and William Isaacson of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. For Zeneca: Dane Butswinkas, Sarah Kirkpatrick and Jessica Pahl of Williams & Connolly.

2 p.m. - The Delaware Senate will meet during a special session to consider Gov. John Carney's court nominations, including the reappointment of Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster.

Friday, Oct. 15

10:00 a.m. - Attorneys for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will urge U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action alleging the company misled investors about the level of due diligence it performed before acquiring Monsanto and about the cancer risk associated with its Roundup weed killer.

The case is City of Grand Rapids General Retirement System et al v. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-04737. For Bayer: Jordan Eth of Morrison & Foerster and William Savitt of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. For investors: Carol Gilden of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Nicole Lavallee of Berman Tabacco.