Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Oct. 18, 2021

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates See all

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP See all

Vinson & Elkins LLP See all

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP See all

Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. - The American Bar Association will host a panel called “Semiconductor Merger Reviews under US-China Trade Tensions,” to discuss the cause of delays in Chinese antitrust review of mergers in the semiconductor industry. The event will be moderated by Farrell Malone of Latham & Watkins. Speakers include Alinka Flaminia of Cadence Design Systems; Andrew Foster of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Janet Hui of JunHe Law Offices; and Elizabeth Xiao-Ru Wang of Compass Lexecon. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

10 a.m. - A former Regency Energy Partners shareholder will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to revive dismissed claims in a suit accusing Regency’s board of violating a partnership agreement by approving the energy company’s $18 billion merger with pipeline business Equity Transfer Partner.

The case is Dieckman v. Regency GP LP, Delaware Supreme Court, No. 92-2021. For the shareholder: Jeroen van Kwawegen and Edward Timlin of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; and Mark Gardy and James Notis of Gardy & Notis. For Regency GP: Michael Holmes, John Wander and Craig Zieminski of Vinson & Elkins.

11:10 a.m. - The Williams Cos will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s ruling that the oil pipeline company board breached its fiduciary duty when it adopted an “extreme” poison pill to prevent shareholder activism during the COVID-19 pandemic and a global oil price war. The Williams Cos argues that the poison pill was a reasonable response to concern about potential shareholder activism.

The case is The Williams Companies, Inc et al. v. Steven Wolosky et al., Delaware Supreme Court, No. 139-2021. For The Williams Cos: Andrew Ditchfield, Brian Burnovski and Mari Byrne of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For the shareholders: Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; Jeremy Friedman and David Tejtel of Friedman Oster & Tejtel.

Thursday, Oct. 21

10:00 a.m. - Former shareholders of Chinese solar energy company JA Solar will argue to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive their lawsuit alleging the company and two officers defrauded investors by deflating the company's worth before a merger only to immediately relist the company in China with a much higher valuation.

The case is Altimeo Asset Management ODS et al. v. JA Solar Holdings et al., No. 20-4268, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Altimeo Asset Management: Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz

For JA Solar: Bradley Klein of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Friday, Oct. 22

1:00 p.m. - Fordham University School of Law will hold its annual symposium on corporate and financial law, focused on special purpose acquisition vehicles. The daylong symposium will examine SPACs' role in financial markets and "explore whether the current body of corporate and securities law is sufficient to regulate" the offerings. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce will give the keynote speech.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com