Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Oct. 25, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

10 a.m. - Former USG Corp shareholders will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to revive their suit accusing the sheetrock maker’s board of failing to disclose misgivings about German construction products maker Gebr Knauf KG’s $7 billion buyout of the company. The USG directors contend that the lower court was right to find that it wasn’t reasonably conceivable that the directors acted in bad faith.

The case is Anderson et al. v. Leer, et al. For the plaintiffs: Michael Palestina of Kahn Swick & Foti and Juan Monteverde of Monteverde & Associates. For the USG directors: Robert Faxon and Adrienne Ferraro Mueller of Jones Day.

11:10 a.m. - Mexican construction firm ICATech Corp will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s ruling that the company did not lose $56.4 million after allegedly being tricked into buying U.S builder Facchina. Facchina’s former owner says he didn’t make any intentionally false representations about his companies in the sales agreement.

The case is ICATECH Corp v. Facchina, Delaware Supreme Court, No. 121-2021. For ICATech: Myron Steele of Potter Anderson & Corroon and Kelly Green of Smith, Katzenstein & Jenkins. For Facchina: Robert Mahoney of Norris McLaughlin.

