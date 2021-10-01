Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Oct. 4, 2021

Law firms Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP See all

Jones Day See all

Loeb & Loeb LLP See all

DLA Piper LLP (US) See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community.

Monday, Oct. 4

11 a.m. - Investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc and graphite products manufacturer GrafTech International Ltd will ask Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick in Wilmington, Delaware to dismiss an investor's amended suit challenging GrafTech's repurchase of $250 million worth of its shares from Brookfield.

The case is Simons v. Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0841. For Simons: Brian Robbins and Gregory Del Gaizo of Robbins. For Brookfield: Lawrence Portnoy of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For GrafTech: Geoffrey Ritts and Marjorie Duffy of Jones Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

1:30 p.m. - GCI Liberty Inc shareholders, led by Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, will ask Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock to approve a $110 million settlement releasing the telecommunications company's board from claims that it completed an allegedly "unlawful and unfair" merger with Liberty Broadband.

The case is Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund v. GCI Liberty Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0880. For the shareholders: Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; Lee Rudy of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check; Robert Klausner of Klausner, Kaufman, Jensen & Levinson; and Aaron Morris of Morris Kandinov. For GCI Liberty: Richard B. Harper.

Thursday, Oct. 7

1:30 p.m. - Katapult Group Inc will ask U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California to compel the arbitration of claims accusing the lease-to-own payments company of failing to honor an advisor agreement after the company agreed to a $1 billion blank-check merger. Former advisor Andrew Weinstein sued the company for allegedly refusing to allow him to purchase Katapult shares, as outlined in the agreement. Katapult says the agreement calls for the claims to be arbitrated.

The case is Weinstein v. Katapult Group Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:21-cv-05175. For Weinstein: Christian Carbone of Loeb & Loeb. For Katapult: Michael Hynes of DLA Piper.

2 p.m. - The New York State Bar Association will host a webinar called “Introduction To Distressed Company M&A In Bankruptcy – Bankruptcy Code 363 Sales” to educate lawyers new to or unfamiliar with the bankruptcy practice to these transactions. For more information, click here.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com