Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Sept. 13, 2021

Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 13

11 a.m. The American Bar Association will host an event called “Preliminary Injunction Granted: The NJ Hospital Merger” to analyze a New Jersey federal court’s August decision to temporarily block Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood Healthcare Foundation's proposed merger. The webinar will be moderated by Peter Mucchetti of Clifford Chance. Panelists include John Carroll of Sheppard Mullin; Tasneem Chipty of AlixPartners; and Gail Levine of Mayer Brown. For more information, click here.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

12 p.m. - The ABA and the Law Society of England and Wales will co-host a webinar to discuss U.S. and U.K. merger control rules and the most common issues arising from the countries’ merger review processes. The event will be moderated by Jamie Sadler of Sidley Austin. The panelists include Rita Sinkfield Belin of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Stephen Smith of Bristows. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

11: 10 a.m. - A Chinese company that agreed to sell hotel owner Strategic Hotels & Resorts LLC for $5.8 billion will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to revive its suit in hopes of compelling the buyer to go through with the deal. The buyer, a subsidiary of South Korean financial services company Mirae Asset Financial Group, argues that the lower court was right to rule that the hotel seller breached the agreement, giving the buyer the right to back out of the deal.

The case is AB Stable VIII LLC v. MAPS Hotels and Resorts One LLC, Delaware Supreme Court, No. 71-2021. For AB Stable: Theodore Mirvis, William Savitt, Sarah Eddy and Ryan McLeod of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. For MAPS: Kathleen Sullivan, Michael Carlinsky and William Adams of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Kap-You Kim of Peter & Kim Attorneys at Law.

11:30 a.m. - The New York State Bar Association will host a webinar where Melissa Stubenberg of Richards Layton & Finger will discuss recent developments in Delaware law related to limited liability companies and limited partnerships. For more information, click here.

Thursday, Sept. 16

9:30 a.m. - Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III will preside over a post-trial oral argument in Georgetown, Delaware for fuel pipeline company The Williams Cos' suit accusing Energy Transfer of breaching their roughly $33 billion merger agreement. Energy Transfer says the transaction failed because of a tax issue no one was aware of when the deal was inked.

The case is The Williams Cos. Inc. v. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, Nos. 12168 and 12337. For The Williams Cos: Antony Ryan, Kevin Orsini and Michael Addis of Cravath, Swaine & Moore. For Energy Transfer: Michael Holmes, John Wander and Craig Zieminski of Vinson & Elkins.

Friday, Sept. 17

11:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan will preside over an initial conference for Nimbus Therapeutics LLC’s antitrust suit accusing Celgene Corp of violating an agreement to make a drug together when Celgene agreed to merge with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co for $74 billion. Nimbus says the companies were developing a drug to compete with Bristol-Myers Squibb. Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb have yet to respond to the allegations.

The case is Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC et al v. Celgene Corporation et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-06850. For Nimbus: Arman Oruc, Jeffrey Simes and Andrew Lacy of Goodwin Procter. Counsel information for Celgene was not immediately known.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com