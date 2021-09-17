Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Sept. 20, 2021

Law firms Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP See all

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP See all

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP See all

Vinson & Elkins LLP See all

Cooley LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Sept. 20

1:30 p.m. - MultiPlan will ask Vice Chancellor Lori Will in Wilmington, Delaware to dismiss shareholders' proposed class action over the health care management software maker's allegedly conflicted $11 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp III. The companies have denied wrongdoing.

The case is In Re Multiplan Corp. Stockholders Litigation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0300. For the shareholders: Mark Lebovitch and Gregory Varallo of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann. For MultiPlan: Jonathan Youngwood and Stephen Blake of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. For Churchill executives and directors: John Neuwirth, Joshua Amsel and Evert Christensen of Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

1:30 p.m. - Roan Resources Inc's directors and controlling shareholder will ask Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti to dismiss an investor's suit accusing the oil and natural gas producer of failing to disclose conflicts of interests in its $1 billion sale to Warburg Pincus-backed Citizen Energy Operating LLC.

The case is Cindy Harcum v. John Lovoi et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0398. For Harcum: Michael Palestina of Kahn Swick & Foti; and Juan Monteverde of Monteverde & Associates. For the Roan directors: Michael Holmes of Vinson & Elkins.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

The American Bar Association will kick off the first day of its “Business Law Virtual Section Annual Meeting.” The three-day conference will connect more than 4,500 business law professionals and feature over 300 speakers to discuss business law trends and other topics. For more information, click here.

9 a.m. - A Meredith Corp investor will ask a three-judge-panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit to revive their suit alleging that the media company misled investors about the success of integrating Time, which Meredith acquired for $2.8 billion in 2018.

The case is City of Plantation Police Officers Pension

Fund v. Meredith Corporation et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, No. 20-3510. For the lead plaintiff: John Browne and Adam Wierzbowski of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann. For Meredith Corp: Patrick Gibbs of Cooley.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com