Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Sept. 27, 2021

Law firms McGuireWoods LLP See all

Greenberg Traurig, LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community.

Monday, Sept. 27

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commisson will hold an asset management advisory committee meeting to discuss potential recommendations from the Private Investments Subcommittee and matters relating to the Evolution of Advice and the Small Advisers and Small Funds Subcommittees. For more information, click here.

12 p.m. - A group of McGuireWoods attorneys will share the latest key developments affecting in-house counsel as part of the American Bar Association’s monthly update for corporate counsel. The meeting will be moderated by Sanford Pastroff, a senior counsel for Whirlpool Corp. Speakers include Casey Lucier, Wrede Smith, Joshua Wade and Sarah Zielinski. For more information, click here.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. – Luxury furniture retailer ABC Carpet & Home will seek approval of its sale procedures with the goal of completing a sale of its assets by the end of October. The company has lined up a lead bid of $15.3 million from an entity controlled by Regal Investments.

The case is In re A.B.C. Carpet Co. Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-11591. For ABC: Oscar Pinkas of Greenberg Traurig.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com