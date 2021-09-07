Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Sept. 7, 2021

Law firms Abrams and Associates See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

1:30 p.m. - Shareholder Representative Services, on behalf of the sellers of health plan company HealthSun, will ask Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick in Wilmington Delaware to grant its motion for summary judgement of a suit accusing Anthem Inc of preventing the release of escrowed funds. The sellers say they were supposed to receive the money as part of Anthem’s acquisition of HealthSun. Anthem has denied the allegations.

The case is Shareholder Representative Serv LLC v. ATH Holding Company LLC, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0443. For SRS: A. Thompson Bayliss of Abrams & Bayliss. For ATH Holding Co: Glenn Kurtz of White & Case.

Thursday, Sept. 9

10 a.m. - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will meet publicly to discuss several matters, including its recommendations that the regulatory agency enforce stricter disclosure rules for special purpose acquisition companies and create a report analyzing those involved in the entities’ development. For more information, click here.

2 p.m. - Investment firm Coventry Capital will ask Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave in Manhattan to compel investment firm EEA Inc to produce certain documents as part of Coventry Capital’s suit accusing EEA of undermining negotiations to sell a portfolio of life insurance policies. EEA has denied the allegations. Coventry Capital had sought to buy EEA portfolio's of life insurance policies with net death benefits worth roughly $459 million.

The case is Coventry Capital US LLC v. EEA Life Settlements Inc. et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:17-cv-07417. For Coventry Capital: Kenneth Brown of Williams & Connolly. For EEA Life Settlements: Karl Geercken of Alston & Bird.

Friday, Sept. 10

9:15 a.m. - During an in-person hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, Twitter Inc’s board of directors will ask Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster to dismiss a shareholder’s derivative suit alleging that the board accepted a “fundamentally unreasonable” $1 billion investment from private equity firm Silver Lale Partners to avoid conflict with an activist shareholder. The Twitter board has denied wrongdoing and said the investment had “highly competitive terms.”

The case is Orlando Police Pension Fund v. Jack Dorsey et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0041. For Orlando Police Pension Fund: Adam Warden and Sara DiLeo of Saxena White. For the Twitter board: Jonathan Youngwood and Janet Gochman of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com