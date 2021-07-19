Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Weight management firm Gelesis to list on NYSE via SPAC deal

2 minute read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

  • PureTech Health PLC
    See all
  • Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp
    See all

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

July 19 (Reuters) - Gelesis, founded by biotech firm PureTech Health (PRTC.L), will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with an acquisition vehicle, valuing the weight management firm at about $1.3 billion.

Gelesis will merge with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp, sponsored by affiliates of Capstar Partners LLC and funds managed by bond giant PIMCO, PureTech said on Monday.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise funds via an initial public offering to take a private company public through a merger at a later date.

Gelesis, London-listed PureTech's third publicly-traded founded entity, is expected to receive proceeds of up to $376 million from the transaction.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gelesis' flagship product Plenity in 2019. The pill, when consumed, becomes a substance that expands in the stomach to reduce space available for food, helping people eat less.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightTreasury issues ‘priorities’ required by AML Act, experts cite minimal value to compliance
Industry InsightPressure mounts for EEOC’s disclosures on LGBTQ+ employees’ status
Industry InsightHow employers should handle pay equity issues in 2021
Industry InsightTalent implications for Florida Supreme Court decision on diversity rule for CLE faculty