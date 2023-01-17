Weil hires Linklaters M&A partner in London

Summary

(Reuters) - International law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges has hired Sarah Flaherty, a corporate partner in London.

Flaherty comes from Linklaters’ London office where she was an M&A partner for two of her 14 years at the firm, New York-headquartered Weil said.

Flaherty advises on public and private M&A transactions across a range of industries, including the mining and pharmaceutical sectors, Weil said in a statement.

Flaherty spent two years as a senior case officer on a secondment to the UK Takeover Panel, regulating a number of high-profile public M&A transactions, Weil said.

While at Linklaters, Flaherty was part of a legal team that advised Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd in its £46 billion ($62 billion) acquisition of UK-founded biopharmaceutical company Shire Plc in 2019, the largest ever outbound deal by a Japanese company, her former firm profile said.

She was also involved in beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s £78 billion ($107 billion) acquisition of competitor SAB Miller Plc in 2016.

A Linklaters’ spokesperson thanked Flaherty for her contributions at the firm and wished her well in an email statement.











