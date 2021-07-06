Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Welbilt board to evaluate Ali Group's revised $3.41 bln buyout offer

1 minute read

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. food service equipment maker Welbilt Inc (WBT.N) said on Tuesday it was evaluating Ali Group's $24 per share takeover bid, a day after the Italian company raised its buyout offer by $1 per share.

"Welbilt's Board of Directors has not made any determination as to whether the Revised Unsolicited Proposal constitutes a 'Company Superior Proposal'," the company said.

Ali Group had previously made an offer of $23 per share in May, with its revised offer on Monday valuing Welbilt at $3.41 billion. This trumps a $2.9 billion all-stock offer for Welbilt by Middleby (MIDD.O).

‎Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is serving as Welbilt's financial advisor.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

People MovesFlorida labor lawyer tapped to head DOL unemployment office
Supreme Court of the United StatesU.S. Supreme Court names latest lineup for coveted clerkships
Mergers & AcquisitionsLaw firm quintet powers MKS bid to boost semiconductor business
Industry Insight5 recommendations for improving national security & fighting financial crime