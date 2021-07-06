Welbilt board to evaluate Ali Group's revised $3.41 bln buyout offer

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. food service equipment maker Welbilt Inc (WBT.N) said on Tuesday it was evaluating Ali Group's $24 per share takeover bid, a day after the Italian company raised its buyout offer by $1 per share.

"Welbilt's Board of Directors has not made any determination as to whether the Revised Unsolicited Proposal constitutes a 'Company Superior Proposal'," the company said.

Ali Group had previously made an offer of $23 per share in May, with its revised offer on Monday valuing Welbilt at $3.41 billion. This trumps a $2.9 billion all-stock offer for Welbilt by Middleby (MIDD.O).

‎Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is serving as Welbilt's financial advisor.