Welsh Carson-backed Clearwater Analytics valued at over $5 bln in market debut

Signage for Clearwater Analytics is seen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc's (CWAN.N) shares opened about 32% higher than the initial public offering price (IPO) in their market debut on Friday, giving the software company a valuation of nearly $5.5 billion.

Shares of the company, which is backed by buyout firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, opened at $23.75, compared with the IPO price of $18 per share.

Investors have lately been doubling down on technology companies that provide cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS)products, as demand for such offerings have skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated shift to remote work.

Clearwater's debut comes in a week filled with strong public listings of technology companies, including restaurant software provider Toast Inc (TOST.N), enterprise software firm Freshworks Inc (FRSH.O) and remittance processor Remitly Global Inc (RELY.O).

The company makes software that helps enterprises manage their investment portfolios. It has over 1,000 clients, including Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), a recent regulatory filing showed.

It charges clients fees based on the amount of assets they manage on Clearwater's platform, majority of which are high-grade fixed income assets, the filing showed.

Reuters reported last year that Clearwater, which counts private equity firms Permira and Warburg Pincus among its investors, was exploring strategic options, besides an IPO, including the sale of the company for around $2 billion.

Boise, Idaho-based Clearwater raised $540 million in its IPO on Thursday by selling 30 million shares of its Class A common stock. The IPO was priced above an earlier targeted price range of $14 to $16 per share.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the lead bookrunners for the offering.