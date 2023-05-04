When TikTok-famous associates clash with their law firms over paid deals















May 4 (Reuters) - A big law associate with a huge following on TikTok is offered cash to do a social media post endorsing a brand name product. Will her prestigious, century-old law firm allow the side gig?

It may sound like a one-off situation, but at least three associates said they’ve wrangled with their firms over this question -- with three different outcomes.

For the firms, saying no to such requests strikes me as perhaps the easiest, safest option. Still, it might prove shortsighted in an era marked by the ubiquity of social media and a new generation of associates who are vocal about wanting more from life than practicing law 24/7.

The latest clash involves Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, where third-year corporate associate Priscilla Hamilton over the last three weeks posted a series of TikTok videos, each about two minutes long. In them, she tells her 142,000 followers how the firm (which she does not identify by name) nixed her request to earn several thousand dollars – or as she put it, “seasonal Chanel bag money” – for making a video promoting a “major brand.”

The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, Hamilton said she told the firm "that opportunities like this can actually level the playing field" for her "when it comes to going up for partner.” The deals, she argued, might open the door to relationships that she could grow into a book of business.

Simpson Thacher leaders were not swayed.

The firm in a statement said it “does not permit employees to get paid to promote products or brands, in order to avoid potential business or legal conflicts with our current and future clients.” It also said it “does not comment on any specific personnel matters.”

Look, I get it. What if Hamilton publicly extolled a product and then a longstanding firm client had cause to sue (or was sued by) the company that makes it?

That’s a headache no one wants to deal with.

Plus it's likely that Hamilton is already well-paid (around $250,000, per the standard big law scale) and presumably could afford a nice handbag on her own.

At the same time, Hamilton points out that women of color make up just a sliver of the legal profession. According to data from the National Association for Law Placement, Black and Latina women each accounted for less than 1% of all partners in 2022.

“I’m out here doing the people’s work,” Hamilton said of her videos, which include beauty tips as well as day-in-the-life peeks at her job as a lawyer. “I’m removing the mystery of big law.”

Social media influencer Enioluwada Popoola found herself in a similar situation. The 2022 Columbia Law School grad had been working in big law for less than six months when she opted to resign rather than give up her paid partnerships on social media, according to a video she posted on TikTok. The three-and-a-half minute clip has been viewed almost 1 million times and received 172,000 likes.

Popoola, who did not respond to requests for comment, does not mention the name of the firm in the video or elsewhere. However, New York State Bar records list her employer as Cravath, Swaine & Moore, and legal data intelligence provider Leopard Solutions, which scrapes information from attorney profiles found on law firm sites, told me their information shows she worked at Cravath from October 2022 to March 2023.

The firm declined comment.

Popoola in the TikTok said she never hid her interest in beauty and blogging, even listing it on her resume.

What Cravath leaders didn’t realize until someone from another firm tipped them off, Popoola said, was that she was earning money on social media through paid partnerships. “I was informed that this was a clear violation of the firm’s policy on outside of work activities or moonlighting,” she said. “I was told that I simply cannot do both.”

A few days later, she resigned. “I no longer felt comfortable continuing on there,” she said. “And truthfully, I was not passionate about my work there either.”

Hearing her talk about her future ambitions, which she said include founding and leading organizations, writing and content creation (and also that she still plans to use her law degree in some capacity), it strikes me that her former firm may come to regret its stance.

Because it doesn’t have to be that way.

At Morrison & Foerster, former data privacy associate Cece Xie became a social media influencer in 2020, when she began making TikTok videos -- many of them offering career advice and insights about what it’s like to be a lawyer -- during the early days of the pandemic.

The firm was “really supportive,” she told me. “They saw value in what I was doing.”

She was able to work with the firm’s general counsel to create a system for approving paid partnership offers on a case-by-case basis. MoFo’s PR team also provided her with media training to respond to reporters’ inquiries.

Miriam Wugmeister, who co-chairs the firm’s global privacy and data security group, helped Xie navigate the internal approval process. “We set guardrails” rather than simply saying no, she said.

Xie, who has since landed a book deal, wound up leaving MoFo last year anyway, but she did so on good terms, publicly praising the firm's “amazing culture."

Still, in a video about her decision to quit, she said she realized it "was time in my life to take a risk.”











