Whistleblowers face high bar to show false claims - U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday became the latest to make it more difficult for whistleblowers to prove that companies knowingly made false claims to the government, a crucial hurdle to winning their lawsuits.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said a former sales manager at Allergan LLC subsidiary Forest Laboratories LLC could not show that the drugmaker willfully reported inaccurate price data to Medicaid, because the program's rules are complex and open to different interpretations.

Allergan and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did lawyers who represent the estate of whistleblower Troy Sheldon, who died in 2017.

The Biden administration backed the plaintiff in a 2021 brief, arguing that companies can be liable for submitting false claims to the government even when they stem from a misreading of an ambiguous law.

But the 4th Circuit said a higher bar the U.S. Supreme Court adopted in a 2007 case for showing that defendants knowingly violated a credit-reporting law also applied under the False Claims Act (FCA), which allows whistleblowers to sue on behalf of the government.

The five other federal appeals courts to consider the issue have ruled the same way.

Circuit Judge James Wynn in dissent said those rulings had interpreted the FCA too narrowly and would foreclose many meritorious claims. He said his colleagues were "replacing the remaining standard with a test that only the dimmest of fraudsters could fail to take advantage of."

Sheldon in a 2014 lawsuit said Forest did not account for discounts provided to some customers when it reported its lowest-available prices to Medicaid for the purpose of calculating rebates owed to states, thus underpaying states by $680 million from 2005 to 2014.

The 4th Circuit on Tuesday said plaintiffs in FCA cases must prove that companies acted with reckless disregard for the truth in order to show that they knowingly submitted false claims, in line with the 2007 Supreme Court decision.

Sheldon's estate could not meet that standard because it was reasonable for Forest to misread Medicaid regulations involving the calculation of a drug's "best price," the court said.

Allergan was backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, who in a joint brief last year said a lower bar for plaintiffs would expose companies to a flood of false-claims lawsuits based on misreadings of complex laws.

The case is United States ex rel Sheldon v. Allergan Sales LLC, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2330.

For Sheldon: Joseph Callow of Keating Muething & Klekamp

For Allergan: John Elwood of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For DOJ: Joshua Yrion Dos Santos of the U.S. Department of Justice

