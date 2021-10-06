White Claw maker drops trademark claims against Bang Energy

The United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Dublin-based Mark Anthony International SRL, which makes White Claw and other flavored malt beverages, has agreed to drop its lawsuit accusing Bang Energy LLC of infringing its "MXD" trademarks with its "Mixx" drinks.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan dismissed the case on Wednesday without prejudice, which means Mark Anthony can raise its claims again in the future.

Mark Anthony said in its motion to dismiss the claims last month that Bang and its parent company, Florida-based Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc, indicated they "intend to change the name of their malt beverage products," and will "abandon their applications in the United States Patent and Trademark Office to register the Mixx trademark" and "promptly sell off any remaining inventory of their product that use the challenged mark."

Bang Energy attorney Peter Siachos of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani said in an email that there "has been no agreement to change the drink's name, but Bang did not oppose Mark Anthony's request to dismiss its case."

A letter Bang filed with the court Monday said the company contested some of the facts in Mark Anthony's motion, but was "loathe to file further materials in the public record regarding confidential settlement negotiations."

Mark Anthony attorney David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton said in an email that the company was "pleased to have resolved this dispute amicably," and reiterated its statements from the motion about the name change.

Bang and Mark Anthony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Anthony had sued Bang and Vital in April, arguing that Mixx would cause confusion with its MXD ready-to-drink cocktails because, among other things, the drinks both have cocktail flavors and similar names, and would be sold in some of the same convenience stores, like 7-Eleven.

Bang Energy denied the allegations in an August answer to the complaint.

The case is Mark Anthony International SRL v. Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-03683.

For Mark Anthony: David Bernstein and Jared Kagan of Debevoise & Plimpton

For Bang: Peter Siachos of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

