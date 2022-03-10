White House releases cryptocurrency plan

Law firms Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The Biden administration released an executive order asking federal agencies to provide detailed reports on consumer safety and the parameters of a digital dollar. We talk with lawyers to get their take on the move and its significance.

This video features commentary from Gary DeWaal, senior counsel with Katten Muchin Rosenman and Professor Carol Goforth of the University of Arkansas School of Law.

