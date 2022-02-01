Wigdor claims Quinn Emanuel urged betrayal of client in Leon Black RICO case

Leon Black, Chairman, CEO and Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The plaintiffs' firm Wigdor, which represents an ex-model who has sued Apollo Global Management Inc founder Leon Black for sexual assault, alleged in a brief filed on Monday that Black’s counsel from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan floated a deal to get Wigdor to turn against its client, Black’s accuser.

Black sued Wigdor and its client, Guzel Ganieva, in Manhattan federal court last fall, alleging that Ganieva’s sexual assault lawsuit was a sham and that she and Wigdor were engaged in a racketeering conspiracy with an unidentified litigation funder to smear Black’s name.

In January, Wigdor moved for Rule 11 sanctions against Black and his lawyers from Quinn Emanuel and Estrich Goldin. The plaintiffs' firm asserted that Black’s racketeering claim against Wigdor was an improper and an "outrageously scandalous" attempt to retaliate for Wigdor's representation of Ganieva.

Wigdor’s newly filed brief reiterates the firm's demand for sanctions, arguing that Quinn Emanuel’s phone conversation with Wigdor's lawyer in the RICO suit is further justification to penalize Black and his counsel.

The filing alleges that on Jan. 23 – the day before the deadline for Black to file an amended complaint and a response to Wigdor’s sanctions motion -- Quinn partner Michael Carlinsky called Wigdor’s counsel, Max Gershenoff of Rivkin Radler. According to the brief, Carlinsky offered to drop Black’s racketeering claim against Wigdor in exchange for information about another alleged conspirator, Black’s onetime business rival Josh Harris.

Carlinsky allegedly told Gershenoff that if Wigdor partner Douglas Wigdor could provide Quinn Emanuel with incriminating evidence against Harris, Black might be willing to dismiss racketeering allegations against Wigdor with prejudice.

Carlinsky’s alleged request, the Wigdor brief said, effectively would have turned Wigdor against its own client, Ganieva, to bolster Black’s assertion that Ganieva had teamed up with Harris in a smear campaign against him.

“The clear inference was that Carlinsky wanted Wigdor to provide information against its own client, Ms. Ganieva,” the Wigdor brief said. “The proposal was rejected.”

Carlinsky disputed that characterization of the discussion in an email statement to me. “Their filing is ridiculous,” the Quinn partner said. “It was Wigdor’s counsel – in what he agreed was an off-the-record discussion not to be used – who asked what they could do to get their client out of the case.”

Quinn Emanuel is no longer representing Black in the lawsuit against Wigdor and its client. As I've reported, the firm withdrew last week from the federal-court litigation, citing a potential conflict. Quinn Emanuel remains defense counsel to Black in Ganieva’s lawsuit against Black in Manhattan State Supreme Court.

Wigdor’s brief on Monday said the firm would not ordinarily reveal the details of a conversation between opposing counsel but said Black’s lawyers were the first to disclose the Jan. 23 conversation between Carlinsky and Gershenoff. In their Jan. 24 brief opposing Rule 11 sanctions, Quinn Emanuel and Estrich told U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of Manhattan that Wigdor had informed Black of its intention to pursue sanctions even if Black dropped his racketeering claim against the firm.

Wigdor said in its new brief that it regarded that mention of its intentions as a disclosure of Carlinsky’s phone meeting with Gershenoff. Wigdor said Black’s brief opposing Rule 11 sanctions had “mischaracterized what was said,” so the plaintiffs' firm was entitled to elaborate.

Wigdor’s new brief also argued that Carlinsky’s conversation with Gershenoff showed the flimsiness of Black’s assertion of a racketeering conspiracy.

The billionaire's initial complaint did not name Harris but referred to an unnamed “funder” who was purportedly providing financial backing for Ganieva’s sexual assault suit in state court. Black’s Jan. 24 amended complaint named Harris – a onetime Black protégé who was allegedly incensed that Black backed a different successor to lead Apollo – as the orchestrator of an elaborate campaign to tarnish Black in a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting Ganieva.

Harris has vehemently denied even knowing Ganieva or any of her representatives, let alone conspiring with them or funding Ganieva’s lawsuit. Wigdor’s new sanctions motion argued that Carlinsky’s eleventh-hour quid pro quo proposal that Wigdor provide information against Harris proves that Black’s lawyers “did not have information connecting Ms. Ganieva with any purported ‘funder’ -- the central theory of the RICO conspiracy claim against Wigdor.”

Black’s amended complaint did, in fact, drop racketeering allegations against Wigdor, though the plaintiffs’ firm remains a defendant in Black’s defamation claims. Wigdor said Black’s abandonment of RICO claims against the firm is all the more reason to sanction Black and his lawyers for their baseless initial allegations.

Black counsel Susan Estrich disputed Wigdor's assertion. Carlinsky’s request for information from Wigdor about Harris “is not an admission of anything,” Estrich said. “We believe our complaint is solidly grounded.”

Black maintains that he and Ganieva had a consensual affair and that he paid her millions of dollars to keep the relationship a secret. In Ganieva’s Manhattan state court case, Black has cited affectionate text messages he received from Ganieva, including affectionate messages she allegedly sent immediately after a 2014 encounter that she now claims to have been an assault.

The litigation between Black and Ganieva has highlighted the actions of lawyers on both sides. Obviously, Black’s counsel made an issue of Wigdor’s role in Ganieva’s case when they named the plaintiffs’ firm as a defendant. Wigdor’s fierce Rule 11 sanctions campaign accused Quinn Emanuel and Estrich of abusing the litigation system to harass and intimidate the firm and its client.

Wigdor said in Monday’s motion that Quinn Emanuel’s withdrawal from Black’s federal court case is based on “a flimsy pretext” and appears to be an attempt to “side-step the consequences” of initially naming Wigdor as a racketeering defendant.

Quinn Emanuel has declined to provide details of the potential conflict that led the firm to withdraw.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.