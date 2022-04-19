Fireworks explode at the conclusion of Eminem's performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Law firms Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - As the sold-out Coachella music festival kicked off last weekend with performers including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat, a thorny intellectual property battle has been unfolding backstage.

The trademark fight centers around use of the name “Coachella,” and it’s one of those rare disputes where I find it equally easy to sympathize with all sides.

But it’s also hard to see an equitable way to reconcile the interests of the festival-producer plaintiffs with their adversaries, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. The tribe is central to the conflict but hasn’t been named in the suit, thanks to sovereign immunity.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dragged into the litigation instead is ticket-seller Live Nation, which is stuck with a legal hot-potato in leading the defense.

Nor should we forget the selfie-taking, glowstick-waving, concert-going public, who may be confused about what event they’re buying tickets to attend.

Will the real Coachella please stand up?

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner last week scheduled the case for a five-day jury trial starting Nov. 29. It should be a doozy.

In all likelihood, the only “Coachella” most people have heard of is the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Founded in 1999, it attracts nearly 750,000 attendees over a two-week period in April to a desert locale 130 miles east of Los Angeles. It’s back again now after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

“The music, the food, the art, and of course, the fellowship of other attendees, taken together, makes COACHELLA more than just a concert to attend—it truly is an experience,” states the complaint (which in places sounds more like an advertisement) filed in December in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by Tucker Ellis partner David Steele on behalf of the festival and its producers.

Steele did not respond to a request for comment.

The festival doesn’t actually take place in the town of Coachella though. It happens in Indio, about five miles away.

In Coachella proper, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians has its headquarters. The tribe and its ancestors have lived in the area for thousands of years and were relocated to a reservation in Coachella by the U.S. government in the early 20th century.

The legal conflict began when the tribe decided to build a 10,000-seat outdoor sports and entertainment venue and applied in 2018 to trademark the name “Coachella Crossroads.”

“To be clear, the Tribe’s decision to name our venue Coachella Crossroads has absolutely nothing to do with Plaintiffs and/or their Coachella Music Festival,” tribal chairman Darrell Mike said in a declaration filed with the court. “The name pays tribute to the Tribe’s longstanding ties to the Coachella Valley and accurately portrays the Tribe’s Coachella Reservation location within a triangular plot of land where State Road 86 and Interstate 10 intersect.”

But that’s not how the music festival operators see it, claiming in court papers that the tribe is “intentionally trading on the goodwill of plaintiffs’ well-known Coachella festival.”

The festival producers said they didn’t oppose the “Coachella Crossroads” trademark application because the tribe allegedly told them that the venue would only be used for local community events like youth soccer. (As a former youth soccer parent, a 10,000 seat-arena for youth soccer games strikes me as about 9,900 seats too many.)

Further, the plaintiffs said they were told “any music or live entertainment would be incidental to those events (for example, local artists performing at the youth soccer game,” Steele wrote in court papers.

Unhelpfully, there was no written agreement, but Mike in his declaration said the tribe merely agreed not to use of any of the Coachella music festival’s logos.

A spokesperson for the tribe did not respond to a request for additional comment.

Consent (assuming it could be established) is a complete defense to trademark infringement, but that’s not all. The tribe has sovereign immunity. Almost surely, its members can call their venue whatever they like without worrying about being held liable for trademark infringement.

However, a vendor that works with the tribe -- like Live Nation subsidiary Ticketmaster in selling tickets to events at Coachella Crossing -- enjoys no such shield from being sued for contributory infringement and unfair competition under federal and California law.

Live Nation lawyer Christopher Varas, a partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, did not respond to a request for comment, and a Live Nation spokeswoman was not available for comment.

Matters came to a head when the tribe planned a Dec. 31, 2021, New Year’s Eve celebration at Coachella Crossroads.

Described in a press release as “part festival, part carnival, and part circus,” the event featured basketball great Shaquille O’Neal (as his DJ persona “DJ Diesel”) and rapper Saweetie.

It sounds fun -- but also like something that could be mistaken as a winter version of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, especially considering the similar nomenclature. The music festival divides its lineup into Weekend One and Weekend Two, while the tribe’s event was called “Coachella Day One 22.”

Indeed, the plaintiffs in their complaint point to specific evidence of consumer confusion by ticket re-sellers about who was behind the event.

Klausner in December granted a temporary restraining order that required Live Nation, which works with the tribe, to stop promoting and selling tickets under the name “Coachella Day One 22.” (Live Nation changed it to “Day One 22.”)

The judge also ruled that the tribe was not an “indispensable party” to the litigation.

It’s a finding that Live Nation vigorously disputes, arguing that the tribe has multiple “non-frivolous interests that may be impaired by the continuation of this action.” Those include its five-year contract with Ticketmaster and agreement to indemnify the company.

Varas also argued that Live Nation “does not share most of the Tribe’s claimed interests, nor does Live Nation have an interest in defending against the incredibly broad scope of Plaintiffs’ requested injunction, which would affect every person doing business with the Tribe.”

Moreover, he added, “Live Nation cannot speak for the Tribe’s historical and cultural interest in the term ‘Coachella.’”

The only answer, Live Nation’s lawyers say, is to dismiss the case under Rule 19 because the tribe is a required party who cannot be joined. There’s no way, Varas wrote, “for the Court to fashion meaningful relief without prejudicing the Tribe’s interests.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.