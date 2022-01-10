Willkie Farr, Wilson Sonsini guide Take-Two's 'FarmVille' maker buy

Summary

Summary Law firms Take-Two expands into mobile gaming with Zynga buy

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher is steering "Grand Theft Auto" videogame maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's $11.04 billion acquisition of "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc, which has tapped Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

The deal announced Monday, which is worth $12.7 billion including debt, is a major step for Take-Two into the mobile gaming market, a sector likely to reach a size of $116.4 billion by 2024, according to data firm Newzoo.

Large companies like Electronic Arts Inc and Netflix Inc have bet that consumers will gravitate towards games played on mobile devices.

For its Zynga buy, New York-headquartered Take-Two hired a Willkie Farr team led by corporate partners Adam Turteltaub and Sean Ewen, the firm said in an emailed statement.

Turteltaub previously advised the company on its acquisitions of mobile game maker Playdots Inc and British racing game developer Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, according to 2020 firm statements.

Willkie Farr also supported Take-Two's purchase of facial animation company Dynamixyz, a 2021 statement said.

Take-Two has also turned to Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider partners Michael Keeley and Jeny Maier as antitrust counsel on the Zynga deal.

Zynga hired Wilson Sonsini corporate partners Steve Bernard, Marty Korman and Douglas Schnell, and partner-elect Remi Korenblit.

