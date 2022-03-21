Willkie loses energy co-leader to rival in another Houston partner exit

Summary

Summary Law firms Michael De Voe Piazza joined Gibson Dunn & Crutcher on Monday

His departure follows Bruce Herzog, who joined Latham & Watkins The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher has lost its second partner to another large law firm in Houston in the span of a week, as Gibson Dunn & Crutcher said Monday it had hired private equity attorney and former co-head of Willkie's energy practice, Michael De Voe Piazza.

Last week, Latham & Watkins said it had brought on Bruce Herzog, who also focuses on private equity, and had been co-managing partner of Willkie's Houston office.

A spokesperson for Willkie said it remains committed to the Houston market.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“Partner movement is a fact of life for firms in the current environment," the spokesperson said.

Piazza, who will be the co-head of Gibson Dunn's U.S. private equity practice, said he was drawn to the firm because of its commitment to growth in the private equity space.

"I've focused on the energy industry, but my practice is broader than that, and encompasses industries beyond energy," said Piazza. He left Willkie after seven years.

Piazza said that many private equity clients have the resources to invest in the energy industry at the moment, and may be looking to invest in the renewable sector.

Herzog, a corporate lawyer who will be a member of Latham's private equity and M&A practices, founded Willkie's Houston office in 2014.

New York-founded Willkie said when it opened its first new domestic office in more than 30 years in Houston that it sought to capitalize on the Houston energy and buyout markets by leveraging its lawyers' Wall Street roots and experience.

Willkie has recently added new private equity partners in California, and said Monday it had hired Patrick Sandor from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in San Francisco.

Read more:

Top lawyer for Big Four's EY jumps to Gibson Dunn to co-lead new group

Paul Weiss poaches private equity M&A partner from rival Kirkland

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.