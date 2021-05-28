Willkie swipes insurance team from Mayer Brown in latest partner raid

People seen in silhouettes stand in front of and walk over the Millennium Bridge, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Law firms Mayer Brown See all

Morrison Foerster See all

Jenner Block See all

Kirkland Ellis See all

Gibson Dunn Crutcher See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher announced Thursday that it has swiped four insurance lawyers from Mayer Brown, including the co-leader of the firm’s U.S. insurance regulatory and enforcement group, Kara Baysinger, in its latest raid for lateral talent.

San Francisco-based Baysinger will co-chair Willkie's insurance regulatory group along with New York partner Allison Tam, the firm said in a statement. The rest of the team, all joining as partners, are Stephanie Duchene in San Francisco and Los Angeles and Matthew Gaul and David Heales in New York. Heales was an associate at Mayer Brown.

Willkie has been aggressively seeking out new talent lately, both in its New York hometown and beyond.

The American Lawyer reported on Tuesday that the head of Morrison & Foerster's New York office, Brett Miller, and two other bankruptcy partners have plans to join Willkie, citing sources familiar with the matter. Miller and a representative for Morrison & Foerster did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Willkie declined to comment on the report.

Last year, Willkie opened an office in Chicago with a team of several lawyers it swiped from Jenner & Block, including the firm's recent ex-chairman Craig Martin.

This year, it's brought on new partners from Kirkland & Ellis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Europe, Baker Botts in San Francisco, Fish & Richardson in Washington, D.C., and Latham & Watkins in Houston, among other hires.

Baysinger said in a statement that Willkie's "market leading insurance practice and tech-focused growth on the West Coast" drew her team to the firm.

Willkie rivals including Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Debevoise & Plimpton have opened offices or grown their presence in tech hub San Francisco in the past year.

The tech sector stayed strong in 2020 while other industries floundered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tech giants are also facing increased regulatory scrutiny and need more legal help.

Willkie's website lists 14 lawyers in its San Francisco office. The firm has about 850 lawyers in total.

Mayer Brown's website lists 31 lawyers in its San Francisco office. Both Mayer Brown and Willkie also have offices in nearby Palo Alto, part of Silicon Valley.

Baysinger’s team had joined Chicago-based Mayer Brown in 2019 from Dentons. A representative for Mayer Brown wished the departing lawyers well in a statement.