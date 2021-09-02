WilmerHale team advised Capital One CEO on FTC settlement

WilmerHale offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Capital One statement blamed "administrative errors" at an unidentified law firm

Regulators adjusted penalty downward for "inadvertent" failure to disclose stock transaction

(Reuters) - Two veteran antitrust lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr represented Capital One Financial Corp Chief Executive Officer Richard Fairbank in a settlement with regulators over claims he failed to report a stock transaction in 2018 that increased his holdings to $168 million.

Fairbank agreed to pay $637,950 to settle a complaint from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that he violated a federal provision that requires the disclosure of certain large transactions to antitrust regulators for review, the agency said on Thursday.

The complaint, filed in Washington, D.C., federal court said Fairbank twice before, in 1999 and 2004, did not comply with the disclosure requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. He made a corrective filing in 2008.

"As the CEO of one of America's largest banks, Richard Fairbank repeatedly broke the law," Holly Vedova, acting director of the FTC's bureau of competition, said in a statement. "There is no exemption for Wall Street bankers and powerful CEOs when it comes to complying with our country's antitrust laws."

Fairbank's lawyers for the FTC settlement, Washington-based Wilmer antitrust partners Hartmut Schneider and Perry Lange, did not return messages seeking comment on Thursday.

Lange is a vice-chair of the American Bar Association Antitrust Section's Joint Conduct Committee, and Schneider is the international officer for the ABA's antitrust section. Schneider has provided legal services to Wilmer clients including Uber Technologies Inc, Danaher Corp and Baker Hughes Co.

The federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Act imposes reporting requirements and waiting periods before certain transactions can be completed, giving antitrust regulators a review window.

In a statement, Capital One pinned blame on "administrative errors" at a law firm that worked with Fairbank on making his personal disclosures. Capital One declined to name the firm but described it as "a well-respected international law firm."

"As soon as his counsel identified the law firm's error, as noted in the FTC's published order, Mr. Fairbank promptly self-reported to the FTC and submitted a corrective HSR filing. His personal law firm has agreed to pay the full amount of the fine as a result of its mistake," Capital One said.

The FTC acknowledged Fairbank's self-reporting, saying in filings that he "promptly" filed corrective papers.

Regulators said they "adjusted the penalty downward from the maximum permitted under the HSR Act because the violation was inadvertent" and Fairbank was "willing to resolve the matter by consent decree and thereby avoid prolonged investigation and litigation."

The FTC called the penalty "sufficient to address the violation alleged in the complaint and to deter violations by similarly situated entities in the future."

The case is United States v. Fairbank, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-02325.

For the government: Kenneth Libby of the FTC

For Fairbank: Perry Lange and Hartmut Schneider of WilmerHale