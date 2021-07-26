Wilson Sonsini, Kirkland direct $6.4 bln Thoma Bravo take-private deal

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Wilson Sonsini again advising survey tech company Medallia after handling IPO

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Kirkland & Ellis are guiding private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP’s $6.4 billion cash deal to take customer survey software provider Medallia Inc private.

The deal, announced Monday, will see Medallia de-list from the New York Stock Exchange just two years after the San-Francisco based company went public.

For guidance on the transaction, Medallia has turned to repeat advisor Wilson Sonsini, with a corporate team led by partners Rezwan Pavri, Martin Korman, Douglas Schnell and Andrew Hill.

Pavri and Hill arranged the technology company’s July 2019 initial public offering alongside corporate partner Steven Bochner, according to a press release.

The Kirkland team advising Thoma Bravo is led by corporate partners Theodore Peto and Dan Hoppe, and includes debt finance partner Maureen Dixon and tax partner Kevin Coenen.

Peto has played a key role in the firm’s work with Thoma Bravo in recent months. Earlier this month, the Kirkland partner co-led the team that supported the private equity investor’s $6.6 billion acquisition of Stamps.com, which allows users to print their own postage and shipping labels, according to a firm press release.

He’s also an advisor on Thoma Bravo’s $2 billion deal to take software maker QAD Inc private.

Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of Medallia is expected to close this year.

Medallia’s financial advisors are Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, BofA Securities Inc and Wells Fargo Securities LLC.

Blackstone Credit, Apollo Capital Management LP funds, KKR Credit, Thoma Bravo Credit and Antares Capital are providing debt financing for the transaction.

Medallia competes with companies like Survey Monkey and Qualtrics to provide businesses with the software to question customers about their service experiences.

The Medallia deal is among roughly $3.25 trillion worth of mergers and acquisitions to be announced so far this year, according to data provider Refinitiv. That’s up more than 54.4% from the same time last year.

Kirkland currently ranks fifth among law firms by the combined value of announced global M&A deals it's advised on, with $329.6 billion in transactions, the Refinitiv data shows. The firm ranks second behind Goodwin Procter based on the number of 2021 deals it advised on, with 494.

