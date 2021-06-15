Wilson Sonsini, V&E steer Ford-backed Solid Power’s SPAC union

A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Summary Deal set to close in 2021's fourth quarter

Wilson Sonsini guides Solid Power Inc

Vinson & Elkins advises previous client DCRC

(Reuters) - Four law firms, including Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Vinson & Elkins, are guiding Ford Motor Co-backed battery maker Solid Power Inc’s $1.2 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

Louisville, Colorado-based Solid Power and blank check company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (DCRC) announced their union on Tuesday after a wave of other companies in the electric vehicle space revealed plans to go public via SPAC mergers.

Solid Power produces rechargeable batteries for automobiles, as well as mobile power markets. The combined company will take the battery maker’s name and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SLDP,” according to the press release. The deal values the combined entity at roughly $1.2 billion, including debt.

Wilson Sonsini is advising Solid Power on the combination.

Menlo Park, California-based DCRC has returned to Vinson & Elkins for guidance. The team is headed by mergers and acquisitions and private equity partner Dan Komarek and capital markets and M&A partner Ramey Layne.

Layne has played a pivotal role in the firm’s relationship with New York asset management firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, which formed DCRC and other SPACs devoted to merging with companies that aim to decrease carbon emissions.

The Vinson & Elkins partner previously led the team that guided DCRC’s $350 million March 2021 initial public offering, alongside underwriters’ counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Layne had also led the teams in charge of three other Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp blank check companies' IPOs, regulatory filings show.

Layne said in a statement that companies serving the electric vehicle industry have been going public via SPAC mergers in the past year to access more financing.

He added, however, that the private investments in public equity (PIPE) deals that are connected to SPAC mergers aren't attracting the same amount of interest as they did in the first quarter.

"You still see PIPEs getting done, but they're not nearly as oversubscribed as they were in Q1," Layne said.

Solid Power's merger includes a $165 million PIPE from private investors such as Koch Strategic Platforms, Riverstone Energy Ltd, Neuberger Berman Group LLC and Van Eck Associates Corp, according to the press release.

Solid Power’s financial advisor is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc, and DCRC’s are Citigroup Global Markets Inc and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

The financial advisors also acted as the placement agents for the PIPE deal. Mayer Brown is advising them with a team including capital markets partner Anna Pinedo.

Cleary Gottlieb is representing the M&A advisors.

The transaction is expected to wrap up in 2021’s fourth quarter.

Read more:Ford-backed battery maker Solid Power to go public via $1.2 bln SPAC deal