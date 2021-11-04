Winston partner's $4.8 million pay disclosed in nominee filing

The United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Kathi Vidal, the Biden administration's pick to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, reported receiving nearly $4.8 million in partnership income from Winston & Strawn since last year, according to ethics filings released on Thursday as part of the confirmation process.

Vidal's financial disclosure showed she provided legal services as a leading patent litigator and managing partner of Winston's Silicon Valley office to clients including Abbott Laboratories, Spotify USA Inc, Dell Technologies, Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Microsoft Corp, Airbnb Inc, PayPal Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, T-Mobile USA Inc and FedEx Corp.

Newly arriving federal agency officials are generally barred for at least a year from touching matters that involve their former law firm and clients. Additionally, Vidal said in an ethics agreement released on Thursday that she planned to divest financial interests in dozens of major U.S. companies.

Disclosure forms are mandatory public filings for many top U.S. officials, and they can offer a peek at compensation and client matters at major law firms. Nominees are required to report income from the prior calendar year up to the filing date of their forms.

Vidal did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday. Her nomination, announced last month, is pending before the U.S. Senate judiciary committee.

Profits per equity partner at Winston rose to $2.42 million last year, a nearly 5% uptick, according to an American Lawyer report in March. Revenue per lawyer was listed at $1.17 million.

