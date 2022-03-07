Winston & Strawn snags Baker Botts partner for M&A team in Dallas

Summary

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn has added veteran attorney Don McDermett as a corporate partner in its Dallas office, the firm said Monday.

McDermett spent about 22 years at Baker Botts and worked on matters such as corporate reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings.

His clients have included Kinko's Inc, Morgan Stanley, and Accenture, according to his online Baker Botts bio. He represented Accenture in a $1.6 billion outsourcing and M&A deal with British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority, the bio said.

He also works on matters related to special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

SPACs raise money through IPOs to combine with private companies and take them public.

“As spin-offs, SPACs and other complex transactions continue to drive the movement of capital in technology and energy, Winston is fortunate to bring on a partner of Don’s caliber as we continue to grow our Texas presence," said Winston & Strawn's Dallas managing partner, Bryan Goolsby, in a statement.

In a statement, McDermett, who has worked with state and national LGBTQ+ organizations, also said he was drawn to the firm because of its diversity work.

Earlier this year, the firm added two IP litigators in Dallas. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas has become a hot spot for patent cases under Judge Alan Albright.

Phoenix-based Snell & Wilmer, Los Angeles-based Michelman & Robinson and Atlanta-based Freeman Mathis & Gary have all opened new law offices in Dallas since the beginning of 2022.

A Baker Botts spokesperson said the firm wishes McDermett the best in his new position.

