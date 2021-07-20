Winston & Strawn taps McDermott restructuring co-head

Offices of the law firm Winston & Strawn LLP in Washington, D.C., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn has a new top bankruptcy partner, the firm said Tuesday, after poaching the global co-head of McDermott Will & Emery's restructuring & insolvency practice.

Tim Walsh will serve as the global chair of Winston's restructuring and insolvency group, the firm said. While both Winston and McDermott were founded in Chicago, Walsh is based in New York.

Winston touted Walsh's 30 years of experience working on restructuring matters. Winston's client base is more "diversified" than McDermott's, covering more disciplines, which Walsh said he hopes translates into more bankruptcy work.

"For me, personally, dealing in different industries keeps the juices flowing and is something that I really enjoy," he said.

Walsh's hire comes more than a year after Paul Hastings lured away Justin Rawlins, the former head of Winston's restructuring practice.

Walsh said he anticipates an uptick in company bankruptcy filings once the latest U.S. stimulus package has run its course. The last package, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, was passed by Congress in March. Last week the U.S. government paid out $15 billion to families in the first monthly installment of the Child Tax Credit that was expanded under the bill.

In particular, Walsh said he is watching for two things: statements from the Biden administration and Congress on whether there will be another stimulus package, and moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

"It's harder to pay back a loan if it’s at 10 percent than at 3 percent," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic "has fundamentally changed how corporate restructurings are managed from a legal perspective," Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. Having Walsh on board is "essential," he added.

Walsh is the 13th corporate partner Winston has added in the U.S. this year, which has seen the Chicago-founded firm greatly expand its presence in California. Last month, Winston tapped a DLA Piper dealmaker to chair its Northern California corporate practice.

