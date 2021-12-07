Women woefully absent in appellate oral arguments, 7th Circuit judge's study finds

(Reuters) - In 2009, women presented only 24% of oral arguments heard by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Ten years later, according to a new empirical study by 7th Circuit Judge Amy St. Eve and former St. Eve clerk Jamie Luguri, things were ever-so-slightly better: Women made 28% of the arguments before the 7th Circuit in 2019.

But before you get excited about even that meager progress, you should know that the numbers are much, much lower for women in complex, private appeals. St. Eve and Luguri, an experienced data analyst with a Ph.D. in social psychology, used a variety of filters to figure out what kinds of cases women were arguing. They found that in both 2009 and 2019, women appeared most often on behalf of federal, state or local governments.

Women argued 40% of the 7th Circuit appeals in 2019, up from 32% in 2009, when the client was a government entity. Women also argued a significant percentage, 33%, of criminal appeals in 2019. In all, St. Eve and Luguri found in the study, entitled How Unappealing: An Empirical Analysis of the Gender Gap among Appellate Attorneys, nearly half of the women who argued appeals at the 7th Circuit in 2019 were government lawyers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

When you look at private litigation – and, in particular, at complex, big-money business cases – things are bleak. Overall, women argued only 17% of the appeals that St. Eve and Luguri classified as high-dollar cases in 2019. They argued only 4% of the securities and antitrust appeals at the 7th Circuit in 2019, 14% of the insurance suits and 14% of class action appeals. IP appeals were a relative stronghold for women at 26%.

“The gender gap that existed in 2009 largely persists today,” St. Eve and Luguri wrote. “There is little evidence that the gender gap among attorneys working in the private sector has narrowed in the last decade.”

The judge and her former clerk looked only at the 7th Circuit, which includes Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. But they cited reports showing similar gender gaps at the Federal Circuit, where women have presented oral arguments on behalf of private companies in only 10% of cases over the last decade, and the 2nd Circuit, where women argued in only about 25% of appeals in the last half of 2020. At the U.S. Supreme Court, St. Eve and Luguri noted, only 18% of oral advocates in the 2020-2021 term were women.

It’s likely, St. Eve and Luguri wrote, that the 7th Circuit actually has a higher percentage of arguments by women than most of the other federal appellate courts because it grants oral argument in more criminal cases than other courts. Women, they found, are more likely to argue criminal appeals than civil appellate cases, so they're probably even more scarce at courts that eschew those arguments.

Luguri told me that she and St. Eve began working on the gender disparity study as soon as Luguri’s clerkship began in 2020. (St. Eve said through a spokesperson that she was on the bench as I was writing this column and unable to comment.) It was obvious just from watching oral arguments that women appeared much less frequently than men, Luguri said, and that many of the women who presented arguments were representing government entities rather than private clients.

But Luguri said she was taken aback by the comparison between the 2009 and 2019 statistics she and St. Eve compiled. “I was surprised that we haven’t seen more change,” she said.

To me, the molasses-paced progress since 2009 is especially disheartening because, as the study notes, there are so many smart, talented women entering the law. Women slightly outnumber men in law school and make up nearly half of the population of law firm associates. We’ve seen trial courts pay ever more attention to diversity in the leadership of class actions and multidistrict litigation. Big firms and their corporate clients have never been under more pressure to assure equal opportunities for women lawyers. Women are even beginning to catch up to men on the federal bench. At the 7th Circuit, as the new study points out, 45% of the judges are women.

Yet here we are, with men making three times as many oral arguments as women in 7th Circuit cases – and four times as many arguments in complex, often high-stakes business appeals.

St. Eve and Luguri offered some prescriptions for improvement, starting with law schools, where women, they said, should be encouraged to get involved in appellate clinics and to apply for judicial clerkships. At law firms, partners should concentrate on assuring appellate opportunities for young lawyers in pro bono and court-appointed cases.

St. Eve and Luguri also called on firms to appoint women as appellate practice heads. Their report quoted Winston & Strawn partner Linda Coberly, who negotiated for the title of appellate vice chair when she joined the firm and has become one of the few women to appear regularly before the 7th Circuit in complex cases. Titles matter to clients, Coberly said. And clients, the report said, can be the crucial driver of progress for women in the federal circuits.

Finally, the report said, appellate judges should take gender diversity into account when appointing counsel and deciding whether to allow oral arguments. Appellate courts can divide arguments to enable young lawyers to argue discrete issues. And judges must take care not to interrupt women more often than men. “Disparate treatment based on gender can both discourage women attorneys from pursuing careers as appellate attorneys and send the wrong message to clients and law firms,” St. Eve and Luguri said.

Despite all she learned in writing the new report, Luguri joined a big firm, Munger, Tolles & Olson, after her clerkship with St. Eve. She told me she believes progress will accelerate, as women continue to benefit from firms’ deepening awareness of gender challenges.

“These things take time,” Luguri said. “If we run the data again in 2029, I think it will be better.”

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Read more:

As judges push for diverse lead counsel in MDLs and class actions, PSLRA is obstacle

‘The needle is moving’: Another MDL judge cites diversity in lead counsel appointments

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.