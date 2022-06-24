Zendesk to be taken private in $10.2 billion deal

June 24 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) on Friday agreed to be taken private by investment firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira in a $10.2 billion deal, a turn of events that comes just weeks after the company concluded it would remain public.

The San Francisco-based software company said shareholders will receive $77.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of 33.7% to the stock's last closing price. Still, it marked a deep discount compared with a prior offer that valued the firm at up to $16 billion in February.

Zendesk said the offer from Hellman & Friedman emerged after the termination of its formal process.

A subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC (GIC.UL) also joined the investor consortium. Hellman & Friedman and Permira said they have arranged for debt and equity financing commitments.

The deal marked a win for activist investor Jana Partners, which has a stake of nearly 2.5% in the software firm. Jana has been pushing the company to sell itself after it failed to buy SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc (MNTV.O) in a $3.9 billion deal.

The Momentive deal fell through after it was rejected by Zendesk shareholders. In February, Zendesk received an unsolicited bid of $127-$132 per share in cash from private equity firms. It rejected the offer, but did not name the bidders. read more

By agreeing to the latest offer from Hellman & Friedman, Zendesk avoids losing board seats in a proxy fight with Jana at the company's annual meeting scheduled for August. read more

"If this is the end for it as a public entity, I think most would see it as a very disappointing ending," Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee said. "We've long felt this is a premium company, premium product, a lot of runway for long-term growth."

The equity value of the deal that is expected to close in the fourth quarter is $9.5 billion based on 122.54 million outstanding shares, according to Refinitiv data.

Zendesk shares were up 27.9% at $74.10 late on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis

