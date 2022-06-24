Zendesk: Bows to buyout after trying to stand alone

June 24 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) is set to be taken private by investment firms led by Hellman and Friedman in a $10.2 billion deal, a steep discount to the prior offer that valued the software firm at as much as $16 billion. read more

The deal brings to an end months-long saga for the San Francisco-based software firm, which has been under pressure from investor Jana Partners to sell itself.

Below is a timeline of the major events in the past few months:

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

