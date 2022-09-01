Trump lawyers downplay concerns about classified records in his home

Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Mendon, Illinois, U.S. June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Wednesday downplayed the federal government's concerns about the discovery of classified materials stored inside his Florida home, telling a federal judge in a new filing there was no "cause for alarm."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.