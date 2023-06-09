Trump lawyers Trusty, Rowley resign -statement
WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Two lawyers representing former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was federally indicted for illegally retaining classified documents, obstruction and other crimes, have resigned, according to a statement released Friday.
"This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump, and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation," according to the joint statement from Jim Trusty and John Rowley.
