Trump objects to Justice Department's special master nominees -court filing
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected in a court filing to the two candidates the U.S. Justice Department has put forward to be an independent arbiter, called a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month.
Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Paul Grant
